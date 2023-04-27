Sanctions | The US imposes new sanctions on the FSB

The United States imposes new sanctions on the Russian security service and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.

United States has announced that it will impose new sanctions on Russia’s FSB security service and Iran’s Revolutionary Guard. The parties are said to have taken US journalists hostage.

For example, the editor of the Wall Street Journal Evan Gershkovich was arrested last month in Russia on suspicion of espionage.

According to a high-ranking official source, the United States wants to show with sanctions that people cannot be used as pawns without paying the consequences.