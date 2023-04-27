Friday, April 28, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sanctions | The US imposes new sanctions on the FSB

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 27, 2023
in World Europe
0
Sanctions | The US imposes new sanctions on the FSB

The United States imposes new sanctions on the Russian security service and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.

United States has announced that it will impose new sanctions on Russia’s FSB security service and Iran’s Revolutionary Guard. The parties are said to have taken US journalists hostage.

For example, the editor of the Wall Street Journal Evan Gershkovich was arrested last month in Russia on suspicion of espionage.

According to a high-ranking official source, the United States wants to show with sanctions that people cannot be used as pawns without paying the consequences.

#Sanctions #imposes #sanctions #FSB

See also  Employment | The improved situation of women in the labor market raised the employment rate to 74 percent in June
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Economy – Australia will increase the minimum wage for skilled migrants

Economy - Australia will increase the minimum wage for skilled migrants

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result