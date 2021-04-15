Sanctions The United States is imposing new sanctions on Russia – due to cyber attacks and election campaigning

According to media reports, the sanctions would also apply to Russia’s borrowing from abroad.

United States impose new economic sanctions on Russia in response to cyber-attacks, attempts to influence elections and other hard work, the White House says. In addition, ten Russian diplomats will be deported.

In the same context, the United States, together with the EU, Australia, Britain and Canada, imposed sanctions on eight people or entities involved in the occupation of Crimea in Ukraine.

Personal sanctions were cracked at more than 30 Russians whom the United States believes it had sought to entangle in last fall’s U.S. presidential election. Sanctions also limit the ability of American operators to obtain Russian government bonds.

President Joe Biden imposed sanctions by presidential decree.

Sanctions include Russia’s suspected involvement in the SolarWinds cyber attack on the U.S. regime, attempts to influence election results, and the CIA’s assessment that Russia offered rewards to the Taliban in Afghanistan for killing American and allied soldiers.

Russia warned the United States earlier today that new sanctions would not promote Biden and the president Vladimir Putin possible summit. Biden suggested a meeting when he and Putin talked on the phone on Tuesday. In any case, the decision to hold the meeting is in the hands of Putin and Biden, a Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov added.

The U.S. administration has not said whether Biden warned Putin about the new sanctions.

The U.S. ambassador to Moscow was invited to address the Kremlin on Wednesday. He was told that the United States must refrain from new sanctions if the United States wants to improve the gap between the two countries.

Most recently, the United States imposed sanctions on Russia by an opposition politician Alexei Navalnyin treatment.

Sanctions is scheduled to restrict access to Russian government bonds for American operators from June. Similar sanctions have been imposed on Iran in the past.

In the SolarWinds attack, hackers were able to infiltrate the information systems of thousands of businesses and public administrations. The blow observed in December was a Microsoft executive Brad Smithin according to one of the most extensive and skillful attacks of all time. Russia has denied involvement in the attack.

Russia’s election influence was announced intelligence report earlier this year. According to it, Russia tried in many ways to campaign for Biden’s election campaign last year.

Sanctions banning American operators from issuing government bonds are a new opening in U.S. action against Russia. The United States has generally imposed sanctions on individuals.

Observers according to loan sanctions would not receive very extensive sanctions because of Russia’s public debt is small and the budget is in balance.

“Russia is prepared for a scenario where it faces restrictions like this. The policy of the Russian authorities has been to keep the deficit small for a decade, ”said the economist Sergei Hestanov.