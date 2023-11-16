Sanctions | The United States imposed sanctions on shipping companies that violated the Russian oil price ceiling

According to the US Treasury Department, three shipping companies operating in the United Arab Emirates and three vessels registered to them have transported Russian crude oil in violation of the price ceiling set for it.

United States has imposed sanctions on three shipping companies it suspects of transporting Russian oil in violation of the price ceiling set by the G7 countries.

The US Treasury Department said it had imposed sanctions on three companies operating in the United Arab Emirates and three ships that have transported Russian oil that has been sold above the price ceiling set for Russian oil, i.e. at more than $60 per barrel.

The targets of the sanctions are Kazan Shipping, Progress Shipping and Gallion Navigation, as well as three ships registered to these companies.

Advanced the G7 economies, the European Union and Australia set a price ceiling of $60 per barrel for Russian crude oil transported by sea in December of last year.

Western shipping companies and marine insurance companies have since been allowed to offer their services to tankers carrying Russian oil only if the oil has been sold at a maximum price of 60 dollars per barrel.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the vessels now subject to sanctions have been transporting oil sold at a price higher than the price ceiling since the ceiling came into effect. In addition, they have used US services, which has violated the terms of the price ceiling sanctions. In practice, the assets of the companies subject to sanctions in the United States are frozen and all kinds of transactions with the companies are prohibited.

“Shipping companies involved in the Russian oil trade and vessels that use price ceiling coalition service providers must fully understand that we hold them accountable for following the rules,” Deputy Finance Minister Wally Adeyemo said in the release.

Price ceiling the purpose is not to prevent Russia’s oil trade, but to limit the country’s income from oil trade in such a way that its ability to wage war in Ukraine would weaken.

However, Russia circumvents the price ceiling with a “shadow fleet” of tankers that are able to operate without Western insurance and other services.

Shadow fleet ships are often old and in poor condition. Since western companies do not insure them, their insurance can be from very questionable parties.

On Wednesday Financial Times (FT) news EU member states are considering whether Denmark should start inspecting tankers carrying Russian crude oil in its territorial waters.

According to FT’s unnamed EU sources, the Danish authorities may start checking whether the tankers have Western insurance. According to international legislation, states can inspect ships that are feared to cause environmental threats.

This could hit Russia’s oil exports hard, as 60 percent of Russia’s seaborne oil exports pass through the Danish straits.

Last week, according to Reuters, the US Treasury Department sent shipping companies in about 30 countries a request for information on about 100 ships that it suspects have violated the price ceiling imposed on Russian oil.