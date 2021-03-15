Half a year ago, Nikita Kovalevski was subject to US sanctions for his forwarding efforts. Now no one has jurisdiction over his legal protection.

The first once Nikita Kovalevski realized the consequences of U.S. economic sanctions at Hakunila’s K-Market.

He was at his convenience store last September and shopped as usual. He then walked to the checkout and asked for a pack of cigarettes before pushing his debit card into the reader.

Contact the card issuer, prompted the cash register terminal.