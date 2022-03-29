Sanctions The Rolling Stones album was born here and one of the most expensive weddings in the world was held – such are the oligarchs’ villas on the French Riviera

The French government said last week that it had frozen more than half a billion euros in real estate in France so far.

French The sunny cities of the Riviera in recent years have attracted many Russian businessmen to buy lavish villas on the shores of the Mediterranean.

However, luxury villas are now to blame as sanctions have been imposed on several oligarchs since Ukraine invaded Ukraine.

Multi the Russian-owned villa is located east of Cannes in the Antibes area A, known as a haven for royalty, celebrities and top businessmen. Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, east of Nice, is also popular with the oligarchs.

Many of the properties on the Riviera were acquired several years ago. However, due to the sanctions imposed by the EU, they can no longer be sold, rented or used as collateral for a loan.

Bloomberg news agency gathered together Properties on the Riviera connected to EU-sanctioned Russians. The information is based on public databases, court decisions and previous news coverage.

Château de la Croë

The approximately 2,400 square meter villa is located in Antibes on a peninsula at the forefront of a plot of nearly eight acres. It is owned by an oligarch Roman Abramovichwhich bought the property in 2001.

The Château de la Croë was originally built in the late 1920s in Victorian style on a newspaper stand, but its inhabitants later included the King of Britain, who had given up his crown. Edward VIII.

A fire destroyed part of the villa in the 1970s and left it empty for decades. After the deals made by Abramovich, the villa has been renovated over the years for more than 150 million euros. It now has a rooftop swimming pool. The villa also has a large garden.

According to Forbes Abramovich’s assets are worth about $ 7.9 billion. He is a major owner of the football team at Chelsea and steel giant Evraz.

Villa Hier

Russian billionaire Suleiman Kerimov is connected in the Antibes area Villa Hier, a luxury villa with a tennis court and a huge swimming pool.

According to the French authorities, the property was sold for EUR 127 million in 2008. Among other things, part of the film has been shot in the villa Gentlemen (1988).

Kerimov was accused in 2017 of acquiring several properties from the Riviera on behalf of various people, including Villa Hier, in an attempt to evade taxes, he said. The Times. Kerimov denied the charges, and they collapsed a year later. However, according to French prosecutors, the case is still under investigation.

Kerimov is a major owner of the Russian gold mining company Polyus. His assets are worth about $ 10.9 billion, says Forbes.

Kerimov belongs to the president Vladimir Putin related parties.

Villa Altaïr

Also in the Antibes areaThe villa called Villa Altaïr may have been remembered by many for hosting one of the most expensive weddings in the world. Russian businessman and named as the owner of the villa Andrei Melnichenko married in 2005 at a villa married to the former Miss Yugoslavia Aleksandra Kokotovićin with.

World-class singers, among others, were flown to perform at the wedding Whitney Houston and Christina Aguilerasays Forbes. Rumor has it that the Russian chapel, which was rebuilt in France, would also have been delivered to the scene.

Melnichenko is a major shareholder in the Russian energy company Suek. The value of his property is According to Forbes $ 15.5 billion.

Melnichenko is also the founder of the fertilizer manufacturer Eurochem, but he recently resigned from the company’s board due to EU sanctions. He has warned the global food crisis is looming unless the war is stopped.

La Chabanne and Lusetto

Businessman Alexander Ponomarenko acquired two adjoining villas in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat for approximately EUR 83.5 million in 2008 and subsequently renovated them throughout, for example by adding an underground car park. The plot of about 1.6 hectares is located right by the sea.

Ponomarenko is the chairman of the board of Sheremetyevo, Russia’s largest airport, and also operates in the banking, port and real estate sectors. According to Forbes his assets are worth about $ 2.1 billion.

The ownership of La Chabanne and Luseto is now listed in the names of the mother of the children of Ponomarenko.

The Rolling Stones recorded their album Exile on Main St. in France, where the band had left as tax refugees from Britain. Pictured is singer Mick Jagger’s villa at Villa Nellcôte.

Villa Nellcôte

Located in the village of Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, Villa Nellcôte has gained an almost mythical reputation since the Rolling Stones recorded their 1972 album Exile On Main St.. The recordings were made in a studio made in the basement of the villa, he says The Guardian magazine.

The villa was built in the late 1890s, and Russian steel floor Viktor Rashnikov bought it for EUR 83 million in 2007. Rašnikov owns a significant stake in a Russian mining and metallurgical company called Magnitogorski Metallurgical Combines.

The value of Rashnikov’s property is According to Forbes about $ 9.7 billion. The daughter of Rašnikov is currently listed as the owner of Villa Nellcôte Olga.

Vadim Moshovichin manor

Nice is home to Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, a manor house owned by the Russian farmer Rusagro. Vadim Moshkovich. It is not known when Moškovich acquired the villa in question.

According to Forbes The value of Moshkovich’s assets is about $ 1.4 billion.

La Petite Ourse

The villa of an oligarch facing a sanctuary is located a little further on the Riviera, in Saint-Tropez. Alexei Kuzmichev owns a villa called La Petite Ourse, which features a large swimming pool.

Kuzmichev is one of the founders of the investment company Alfa Group and the value of his assets is According to Forbes about $ 6.3 billion.