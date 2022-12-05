Sanctions | The price ceiling does not really reduce Russia’s oil export revenues

The $60 price ceiling set by rich countries is only slightly lower than the average price of Russian crude oil in recent years.

On Monday the oil ceiling for Russian crude oil that came into force is unlikely to significantly reduce Russia’s oil export revenues. The G7 group of rich countries agreed last week to set the price ceiling at $60 per barrel, which is roughly the current market price of Russian Urals crude oil. In recent days, the price has been even lower than the price ceiling, 53–55 dollars per barrel.

A barrel is an oil trade measure that corresponds to 159 liters.

At most this year, the price of Urals has been around a hundred euros, but the price has decreased throughout the fall.

Even in the longer term, the price ceiling will not significantly affect Russia’s oil revenues. Over the past five years, Urals crude oil has been sold at an average price of 65 euros, and the average price in the 21st century is 63 euros.

Price ceiling the idea is that western service providers such as shipping companies and insurance companies will be allowed to offer their services to tankers carrying Russian oil that has been sold for up to $60 a barrel.

The price ceiling is an action driven by the US administration, the purpose of which is to simultaneously reduce Russia’s oil income and ensure that Russian oil flows to the world market and keep the world market price of oil low.

The level of the price ceiling was negotiated at length, and some countries, such as Poland, wanted to set the ceiling as high as $30, so that the sanction would really hit the Russian economy. Oil production is the most important source of tax revenue for the Russian state.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi says the $60 price ceiling will do little to weaken Russia’s ability to wage war in Ukraine.

“It cannot be called a serious decision that Russia [öljyn] such a limit will be set on the prices, which is quite comfortable for the budget of the terrorist state,” Zelenskyi said, according to the Reuters news agency.

Russian the public finances have been strong for a long time, but have now sunk into a deficit due to the growing costs caused by the war and Western sanctions. In October, government spending increased by a quarter from a year ago. Tax revenues would have decreased by a fifth if the gas company Gazprom had not been ordered to pay an additional production tax.

Due to the oil sanctions, the public finances will be even tighter. At the same time as the price ceiling, the EU’s import ban on Russian crude oil transported by sea will enter into force. Almost a quarter of Russia’s oil exports are directed to the EU, and now Russia should find alternative markets for oil. It is widely believed that Russia will not be able to fully replace EU exports, but will have to reduce oil production.

If Russia’s oil production declines roughly according to the forecasts of foreign organizations and the $60 price ceiling holds, this could make a cut of around 1,500 billion rubles, or $25 billion, in the state’s oil revenues next year, estimates a senior economist at the Bank of Finland’s Research Institute for Emerging Economies Heli Simola. The deficit of the public finances would thus fall to 3 percent in relation to the gross national product.

“Russia will be able to finance a deficit of this size without much difficulty. The contraction of oil revenues more than expected would require Russia to tighten its belt even more in any case,” writes Simola on his blog.

Price ceiling there is still uncertainty about the effects, which are related to, for example, the implementation and monitoring of sanctions and Russia’s countermeasures. On Monday, Russia again repeated its threat that it will not sell oil to entities that apply a price ceiling.

Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandr Novak According to