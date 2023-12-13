Aviation Administration Rosaviatsija claims that, despite everything, accidents have decreased.

Russian the state airline Aeroflot's flight to Phuket, Thailand, was departing from the airport of the million city of Krasnoyarsk in Siberia the night before Wednesday.

The 387 passengers gathered in the waiting room had to wait for departure for thirteen hours while the airport's security authorities went through the faults of the wide-body Boeing 777 passenger plane before the departure permit was issued. The delay will be reported West Siberian traffic control On the Telegram page.

Newspaper of The Moscow Times according to this, it was already the 15th time in December that a flight of a Russian civil airline was significantly delayed, canceled or the plane had to make an emergency landing due to a technical fault or faults. HS has listed the cases in the following table.

There have been four emergency landings of Russian airline planes in Russia in December: two in Moscow, one on Sakhalin Island and one in Mineralnye Vody in the Caucasus. All four planes that made an emergency landing are Western, i.e. manufactured by either Boeing or Airbus.

American weekly Newsweek according to calculations, between the beginning of September and December 8, the planes of Russian airlines have encountered serious technical problems 60 times. By serious problems, the magazine means cases where the planes have had to make an emergency landing, the engine has caught fire or has not worked, or a technical fault has led to either flight cancellations or route changes.

Online magazine Novaya Gazeta Europe according to the statistics published in September, there were a total of more than 120 similar cases in January-August. When you add Newsweek's figures to that, serious disturbances have occurred more than 180 times this year.

Last year there were 61 cases, and between 2018 and 2022 there were an average of 55 each year. Serious incidents due to technical reasons have thus approximately tripled this year compared to the previous year.

Russian it is difficult to come up with any other reason for the deteriorating aviation safety statistics than Western sanctions, which have prevented or made it difficult to get spare parts.

According to Novaya Gazeta's statistics, accidents and malfunctions of foreign machines in particular have increased in Russia since the spring of 2022, while technical problems of Russian machines are about as common as they have been in recent years anyway.

Since April of last year, a total of 72 passenger planes manufactured outside of Russia, whose maintenance has been handled by an unauthorized company, have had to be repaired at least once. According to Novaya Gazeta, the origin of the spare parts used by these companies is unknown.

Static and accidents have increased in Russian air traffic even though traffic has not increased. Newspaper Puller according to data published in January, the number of passengers in Russia decreased by 14 percent last year compared to the previous year. Before the corona pandemic, passenger numbers were no less than a quarter higher than last year.

However, it is difficult to obtain accurate and up-to-date information, as the Russian aviation authority Rosaviatsija declared the statistics secret last year.

Rosaviatsija posted on Wednesday morning on his Telegram channel press release, in which it claimed that flight safety had only improved and the total number of flights had increased.

Head of Rosaviatsija responsible for the technical safety of aircraft Mikhail Vasilenkov said in the press release that “up-to-date measures by the Russian government and the aviation industry enable an increase in flight hours while maintaining a high level of flight safety”.

“Domestic airlines can use logistics chains that allow them to get the necessary spare parts and components,” Vasilenkov continued, without specifying what these “logistics chains” are.

Russian air safety has not been particularly good in the past either. In the number of people killed in plane accidents this millennium, Russia is number one and the United States is number two. If the number of dead is compared to the number of passengers, Iran is the world's most dangerous country for air travelers.