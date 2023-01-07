Sanctions | The Guardian: Roman Abramovich transferred his billions to his children just before the war

The multi-billion funds that manage the property of oligarch Roman Abramovich have been transferred to the names of Pohata’s children. The information is based on documents obtained by the British newspaper The Guardian.

Russian– an Israeli businessman Roman Abramovich billions of assets have been reorganized on a large scale just before Russia’s February attack on Ukraine, says the British media The Guardian.

Behind the asset transfers has possibly been fear of the impact of sanctions. Abramovich is sanctioned by Britain and the European Union because he is associated with leading Russia Vladimir Putin close circle.

Information are based on documents that the British media say they received from an anonymous source.

According to The Guardian, the reason behind this is a data breach, which was carried out on the systems of the Cypriot entity that managed Abramovich’s funds.

Hacked the files connect Abramovich to at least ten funds that operated in Cyprus and the island of Jersey. Now the right to manage these funds has been transferred either completely or to the extent of a majority share to Abramovich’s children.

According to The Guardian, assets worth at least four billion pounds, or about 4.5 billion euros, would have been transferred to the control of the oligarch’s children just before the attack ordered by Putin.

56-year-old Abramovich has seven children, the youngest of whom is nine years old.

From files it becomes clear how Abramovich has been transferring his assets to tax havens for decades.

From the files, you can also get indications of the lifestyle that Abramoviš and his close circle have led in recent years. The purchases include, for example, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner airplane, several helicopters and a pop star Prince’s private performance in the Caribbean Sea.

The luxury yacht Eclipse was photographed in Marmaris harbor in Turkey in March.

A yacht called Eclipse, which is one of the world’s largest yachts, has nine decks and two helipads and is more than 160 meters long.

According to information obtained by The Guardian, the real owner of the ship is the Europe Trust fund, which until February managed the property of Roman Abramovich. The total value of Europa Trust’s assets alone is calculated at 2.6 billion pounds, or about three billion euros.

of The Guardian according to the experts interviewed, it is unclear what effect the asset arrangement has actually had on the implementation of the sanctions against Abramovich.

According to the newspaper, it is likely that the enforcement of sanctions has become more difficult due to the transfer of assets. The newspaper also thinks that the transfer of assets raises the question of whether the sanctions should also extend to the oligarch’s children.

In November, it was reported that Abramović, who previously lived in London and also owned the football club Chelsea there, had moved to live in Turkey.