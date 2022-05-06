Sanctions The Guardian: Putin’s alleged girlfriend and mother of children are still on the EU’s sanctions list

Putin is suspected of hiding his wealth through Kabayeva.

European the union intends to add a president Vladimir Putin the alleged female friend and mother of their children Alina Kabayevan and the Patriarch of Moscow Kirillin on the sanctions list because of the war in Ukraine, says the British newspaper The Guardian.

In addition to Kabayeva and Kirill, a number of other Russians are coming to the EU’s updated sanctions list, including a ban on travel to EU member states and a freeze on funds. There are already more than a thousand Russians on the EU blacklist.

Kabayeva has long been rumored to be the mistress of Putin, 69, and the mother of at least three of these children.

Born in Uzbekistan, Kabayeva won gold at the Athens Olympics in 2004. He also says a gymnastics movement has been named. In 2001, Kabayeva grumbled about doping and was banned from competing for a year, after which she returned to the Games.

Kabajeva has remained out of the public eye since her active career and has lived in Switzerland for a long time. According to WSJ official sources, people at Putin’s inner circle who have arrived by helicopter have also taken care of their affairs at the mansion in Cologny, near Geneva.