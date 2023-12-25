Sanctions | The Governor of the Central Bank of Russia warns of new sanctions

According to CEO Elvira Nabiullina, Russian companies have adapted to the sanctions.

Russian central bank governor Elvira as Nabiul estimated on Monday in an interview with the financial magazine RBC that the sanctions against Russia will be tightened.

“We have to be prepared for increasing sanctions,” Nabiullina told the news agency Bloomberg's by.

According to him, the restructuring of the economy will proceed “moderately quickly” as companies adapt to the sanctions.

of the United States The Ministry of Finance announced on Friday that it will impose sanctions on banks that help Russia acquire semiconductors, ball bearings and other equipment needed by the military industry.

In mid-December, the European Union tentatively agreed on new measures aimed at preventing Russia from evading previously imposed sanctions.

According to Bloomberg, Nabiullina did not mention Ukraine at all in the interview or the war of aggression started by Russia, because of which unprecedented sanctions were imposed against Russia.

According to Nabiullina, cross-border payments are still a problem for many companies. There are also “very serious” problems in obtaining long-term financing.

“We cannot say that we have met all the challenges.”

Despite everything, he said that he has a positive attitude towards the development and sustainability of the financial sector despite the sanctions.

Western countries imposed sanctions have cut off the Russian state, commercial banks and companies from the international financial markets. The central bank's foreign investments worth about 300 billion dollars have been frozen.

Due to the sanctions, Russia is unable to buy high-tech from Western countries. The European Union has also set a price ceiling for Russian crude oil of USD 60 per barrel.

During the war, the Russian state has increased its public expenditures strongly. At the same time, its energy trading income has shrunk significantly.