Sanctions | The EU tightens the control of sanctions against Russia and closes the loophole used on Finland’s eastern border

The EU’s tenth sanctions package contains several measures to strengthen the control and enforcement of economic sanctions.

25.2. 15:01 | Updated 25.2. 21:35

The EU is taking action to more closely monitor compliance with economic sanctions against Russia and further expand sanctions on states, companies and individuals that aid Russia in its invasion of Ukraine.

The EU countries agreed on the tenth sanctions package late on Friday evening, and along with new import and export restrictions, the package contains many new ways to monitor compliance with the already imposed sanctions.

One enhancement measure is that the EU prohibits the transport of dual-use products and weapons to third countries via Russia. Dual-use products refer to civilian technology that is also suitable for military use.

Until now, the legislation has allowed the transportation of products subject to sanctions through Russia, and the authorities have been concerned that some of the products will remain in Russia on the way. According to the authorities, this loophole in sanctions has also been used on Finland’s eastern border.

Export Exports from Finland to Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan grew strongly last year, and 70 percent of exports were products subject to Russian sanctions.

“The export of goods included in Russia’s sanctions list to these countries actually explains the growth of its entire export. If those titles are taken away, frankly speaking, there will be no growth at all”, Director of Statistics of Customs Olli-Pekka Penttilä said for HS on Friday.

Customs cannot track where the goods end up, but Penttilä suspects that part of the export is evasion of sanctions.

“Yes, that stuff stays in Russia.”

In the future, at least part of Central Asian exports will stop at the border. However, the transit ban does not apply to all products covered by the export ban, only dual-use products and weapons.

Read more: Finland’s exports to Russia’s neighbor increased considerably – A large part of the products are subject to Russian sanctions

In the process The EU is adding new dual-use products and technology to the export embargo list, which may benefit Russia’s military performance. Among other things, thermal cameras, radars, binoculars, heavy vehicles and their spare parts, generators and a lot of different industrial equipment were added to the list.

The EU also applies sanctions to non-Russian companies that help Russia. In addition, Russian citizens are prohibited from membership in EU boards of companies whose industry is related to critical infrastructure, such as energy production.

According to the press release published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday evening, the restrictions on the broadcasting activities of Russian media houses in the EU will be extended and the provision of natural gas storage capacity to Russian operators will be prevented.

Operators of charter flights registered outside of Russia, under Russian ownership or control, are subject to a notification obligation. In addition, an obligation is imposed on European actors to report their connection to the assets of the Russian central bank, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ press release states.

The first times the sanctions extend to seven Iranian companies that have supplied Russia with Shaheed 136 aircraft. Russia has reportedly bought hundreds of drones and used them in Ukraine. According to the commission, European parts have been used in the manufacture of the drones.

A shipping company is also added to the sanctions list, which, according to the authorities, has helped Russia circumvent oil export restrictions.