Sanctions | The EU is considering new sanctions against Iran

Already in October, the EU has imposed sanctions against, among others, representatives of Iran’s moral police and the country’s minister of telecommunications. It has been assumed that they joined the suppression of the demonstrations.

EU countries foreign ministers will discuss new sanctions against Iran on Monday. The reason is the human rights violations related to the demonstrations and Iran’s support for Russia in the war in Ukraine, said the Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis on Friday.

An EU official, who remained anonymous, also said that the foreign ministers probably approve the sanctions in Brussels and that the reason for them is Mahsa Aminin the suppression of demonstrations caused by death.

22-year-old Mahsa Amini died at the hands of Iran’s religious police. She had been arrested for wearing a hijab incorrectly.

A European diplomat, who also remained anonymous, said that about 30 names are to be added to the sanctions list.

More than 300 people have died in demonstrations during the fall. According to the UN, around 14,000 people have been arrested.

According to an EU official, at Monday’s meeting, the foreign ministers of the EU countries will also discuss the export of Iranian drones to Russia. Ukraine and its Western allies have accused Russia of using Iranian drones in attacks against Ukraine in recent weeks.

Last weekend Iran admitted for the first time had sent the drones to Russia, but claimed they had been delivered before Russia invaded Ukraine in February.