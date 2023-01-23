Sanctions | The EU intensified its message to Iran by adding new names to the sanctions list

At their meeting on Monday, the foreign ministers decided to add 18 persons and 19 entities to the sanctions list.

European the union is intensifying its message about Iran’s human rights violations by adding new names to the sanctions list. Foreign ministers decided at its meeting on Monday to add 18 persons and 19 entities to the banned list.

The EU’s message to Iran is that it should stop imposing and carrying out the death sentences handed down to protestors, reverse the death sentences handed down and treat those detained fairly.

Among the listed individuals are representatives of the Iranian government and parliament, important political and media figures, and high-ranking members of Iran’s security forces, including members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard.

The restrictive measures now apply to a total of 164 persons and 31 entities.

Sanctions include the freezing of funds, a travel ban to the EU area, and a ban on giving funds to those listed. It is also prohibited to export equipment to Iran that can be used for internal repression or communications surveillance.