Sanctions | The EU imposed new personal sanctions due to Belarus’ human rights violations

Sanctions|Among others, representatives of the judiciary and media actors spreading state propaganda were put on the blacklist.

European the Union has imposed new personal sanctions due to Belarus’ human rights violations, says the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in its announcement.

According to the EU, sanctions have also been applied to those responsible for undermining democracy or the rule of law.

The new sanctions are aimed at persons who are representatives of the judiciary, managers of the state security service and prisons, as well as media actors who spread Russian and Belarusian state propaganda.

EU member states approved the extension of the sanctions on July 26.

According to the EU’s decision, those who have been placed on the sanctions list are prohibited from entering and transiting the EU territory. In addition to this, their assets and financial resources will be frozen. Neither can funds or financial resources be made available to those on the forced list.

The EU is has imposed sanctions on Belarus since 2004 in response to both the country’s internal situation and its involvement in Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. Sanctions have been applied to 261 people and 37 communities. The Belarus sanctions were expanded and harmonized with the Russia sanctions last time in June.

Belarus is also subject to an arms export ban, and the country’s airlines are prohibited from overflying, taking off and landing in EU territory.