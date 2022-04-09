Saturday, April 9, 2022
Sanctions The entry of commercial Russian transports to Finland ended: customs turned 35 vehicles overnight

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 9, 2022
in World Europe
In addition to Russia, the conversions concern cars on the license plates of Belarus.

Customs has turned 35 cars on Russian or Belarusian license plates the night between Friday and Saturday.

The reversals relate to the European Union’s fifth package of sanctions against Russia. The new sanctions will ban Russian and Belarusian transport companies from operating in the EU. The ban on the movement of commercial transports crossing the Finnish border from Russia came into force on the night before Saturday.

Recommended

