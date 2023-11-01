Sanctions | The enforcement agency seized the logos of Russia Today, Sberbank and the arms manufacturer Kalashnikov, in the background an update to the interpretation of sanctions

During the autumn, the Bailout Office has started confiscating intellectual property rights from banned companies. The freezes still do not prevent the companies from using their trademarks, says PRH’s lawyer.

Finland During the autumn, the authorities have started confiscating patents and trademarks from companies that are subject to economic sanctions imposed due to the war in Ukraine.

At the request of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Bailout Office has confiscated more than 40 trademarks and design rights registered in the database of the Finnish Patent and Registration Board (PRH), whose holders are subject to EU economic sanctions. The companies that have been frozen have been owned by Russians or Belarusians.

For example, the enforcement agency has confiscated the logos and trademarks of ANO TV-Novost, which runs the Russia Today television channel, which are registered in Finland. The Finnish registered trademarks and logos of the Russian bank Sberbank and the arms group Kalashnikov were also confiscated. Among the seized material is also a Belarusian tobacco company, of which the state owns the majority.

Among the seizures is also a patent held by the Russian internet giant Yandex. Yandex itself is not a banned company, but the Bailiff’s Office seized the company’s patent for the storage media enclosure system on the basis that the company’s CEO and founder Arkady Volozh is under sanctions.

All The logo or patent seizures that came to STT’s attention were carried out between September and October. Lawyer Ari Hietanen PRH says that the reason behind the seizures extended to intellectual property rights is the European Commission in the summer updated by interpretation of what all property can be seized. Among other things, patents and trademarks were considered.

According to Hietanen, the interpretation update led to PRH starting to check whether its database contains intellectual property rights that may be subject to sanctions.

“We have an obligation to report these suspected cases of enforced disappearance to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” says Hietanen.

According to the law, the Bailiff’s Office finally makes the actual sanctions-related seizures based on the proposal of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Of different kinds According to Hietanen, the freezing of intellectual property rights does not mean that their holders are not allowed to use the trademarks they own.

For example, the Kalashnikov weapons group can, despite the freezes of the Finnish authorities, print their logos on their weapons if they wish, and the Russia Today channel does not have to cover its logos in its broadcasts.

According to Hietanen, property seized due to sanctions is subject to the same use restrictions as if the property had been seized.

“They belong to the property of the right holder, but he may not dispose of them. So, as I understand it, he cannot sell or, for example, license a patent or trademark, nor pledge them,” says Hietanen.

Based on the decisions of the bailiff, the sale of assets requires permission from the bailiff.

Patent and trademark registrations are often state-specific, although in the EU it is also possible to register a trademark for the entire territory of the Union.

According to Hietanen, confiscations of intellectual property rights in Finland do not automatically mean that they are also valid elsewhere in the EU. Corresponding confiscations must therefore be done in each country, according to him.

Authorities have also extended asset seizures to emission rights. At the beginning of October, the Bailout Office froze the emission rights of the company connected to the embargoed person, which, according to the institution’s estimate, was worth a total of almost 260,000 euros.

The enforcement agency has withheld the company’s name.