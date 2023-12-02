Sanctions | The district court upheld the seizure of the Russian billionaire’s property

The District Court of Helsinki issued five decisions, which rejected foreclosure appeals filed by close relatives of the embargoed group regarding the freezing of assets and millions of euros.

Helsinki the district court has upheld the freezes that target the Russian billionaire Andrei Melnichenko property managed in Finland.

The industrial entrepreneur has owned, among other things, the large fertilizer manufacturer Eurochem Group and the coal company Suek, i.e. Siberian Coal Energy Company. It is about the money and holdings of these companies in Finland.

The oligarchs have tried to reverse confiscations before, but with little success. The Helsinki District Court decided last June maintains the freezing of the assets of the Rotenberg oligarch family in Finland.

District court issued five decisions last Wednesday, which dealt with foreclosure appeals made by companies close to Melnichenko. The complaints concerned the freezing of chemicals and millions of euros, implemented by the Finnish Enforcement Agency at the request of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The confiscations and other freezing of the oligarch’s assets are sanctions decisions that result from Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine.

European Union justified the blacklisting of Melnichenko by the fact that he belongs to the most influential circle of Russian businessmen.

“He is involved in economic sectors that provide a significant source of income for the government of the Russian Federation, which is responsible for the annexation of Crimea and the destabilization of Ukraine,” the EU writes in its March 2022 sanctions decision.

According to the EU, Melnichenko belongs to the president Vladimir Putin to the nearest circle and he supports or implements actions that undermine or threaten the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Russian on the first day of the attack, February 24, 2022, Melnichenko and 36 other business representatives met with Putin and other members of the Russian government to discuss the impact of the sanctions.

According to the EU, the invitation to the meeting shows that Melnichenko belongs to the president’s inner circle.

Melnichenko made headlines in April 2022 when he had one of his superyachts transferred from Monaco to the Maldives just days after the European Union imposed sanctions.

Helsinki the district court upheld the decision made by the enforcement agency on May 4, 2022, according to which the three million dollars belonging to Melnichenko’s companies must be paid immediately to the official funds account of the enforcement agency.

The amount includes Melnichenko’s receivables from Sappi Finland Operations oy, a member of the international group, which has made purchases from Melnichenko’s companies.

At its Kirkniemen factory in Lohja, Sappi mainly produces high-quality papers for export, which are used in publications and advertising print products.

From the factory was already told in 2022 to HS, that the receivable is about the purchase of coal from Suek. Since then, the purchase of coal from Russia has been stopped and the company does not sell its products to Russia either.