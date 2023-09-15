Sanctions | The ban on the entry of Russian cars takes effect at midnight – This is what the change means

Finland prohibits the entry of passenger cars registered in Russia starting at midnight.

15.9. 20:51

Russians passenger cars entry ban comes into force in Finland at midnight.

However, the ban does not mean a complete ban on entry. In the future, you can also cross the border, for example, by bicycle or by bus. The car import ban also does not apply to cars owned by EU citizens permanently living in Russia or members of their immediate family, diplomats or those in need of humanitarian assistance, such as asylum seekers.

Director of the Customs Control Department Sami Rakshit estimates that an average of about 250 vehicles per day have crossed the border between Finland and Russia so far.

“It has been possible to cross the border between Finland and Russia by bicycle before, and this change will not prevent it. The recent change only applies to Russian passenger cars, which also includes minibuses with less than ten people,” Rakshit describes.

Finland issued its decision on the ban on the entry of Russian cars into the country on Friday. The foreign minister told about it Elina Valtonen (cook) at a press conference held in the early afternoon. The decision cuts a significant part of the border traffic between Finland and Russia, said Valtonen.

The decision is based on the EU Commission’s instructions, which Finland must follow. It’s not really about new sanctions, but passenger cars have been on the EU’s import ban list for some time.

Before Finland, the decision to ban the entry of Russian cars into the country was made by Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, among others.

of the EU Commission the interpretation of the sanctions was not so unambiguous that it would have been possible to implement it as such in Finland, Rakshit estimates.

“In the original interpretation of the commission, it was stated more broadly about things than just cars. In the limited interpretation, the interpretation focused only on cars. From that point of view, it was good that Finland waited in its decision.”

The Commission’s original interpretation, published on Friday, September 8, also did not take a position on what should be done with, for example, dual citizens or EU citizens in Russia.

Fresh alignment brings changes not only to the eastern border but also to the border of Norway and Finland. After midnight, customs will start monitoring the crossings of Russian cars there, just like at the eastern border.

In the past, it was possible to move freely across the border between Finland and Norway, because both countries belong to the Schengen area, which means there are no travel restrictions or border checks between them.

“In the future, you will not be able to come to Finland from Norway with a car registered in Russia. A huge change from the point of view of Customs, because at the Norwegian border, Customs’ task has largely been to provide Customs services and not to restrict traffic.”

“ The alignment also brings changes to the border between Norway and Finland.

Up There will be surveillance around the clock at the border between Finland and Norway.

Rakshit emphasizes that the practice is valid at least for the time being, until Norway outlines whether it is on the same lines as the EU regarding the ban on the entry of Russian cars and whether it starts monitoring border traffic.

Rakshit describes the border traffic between Finland and Norway as significantly calmer for Russian cars than on the eastern border.

“We are not talking about any traffic jams. During the last week, a total of fifteen Russian cars have crossed the border between Finland and Norway. So the traffic there is relatively quiet.”