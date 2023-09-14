Sanctions | The Baltic countries banned Russian passenger cars from entering the country, Finland is still considering the matter

The Estonian foreign minister said that he had discussed expanding the ban with Finland.

All three Baltic countries have banned Russian passenger cars from entering the country. The last decision was made by Estonia, and the ban came into force at ten on Wednesday morning, says the Estonian Broadcasting Company ERR. The ban does not apply to buses, motorcycles or diplomatic cars.

“The goal of the sanctions is to force the aggressor state to withdraw behind its own state borders”, Estonian Minister of the Interior Lauri Läänemets said to ERR when justifying the decision.

Latvia and Lithuania already made similar decisions on Monday and Tuesday, and their bans also took effect on Wednesday. Lithuania allows Russian cars to pass through the Kaliningrad region.

Prohibitions are based on the statement issued by the EU Commission on Friday, which specifies the previous sanctions decision against Russia. So far, Finland has not prohibited crossing the border with vehicles registered to Russia. Customs told on Monday to “find out the effects of the decision on Finland”.

Finland banned Russian tourists from entering the country at the end of September last year, after the Baltic countries had made similar decisions. Government reasoned ban due to the “international damage to reputation” caused by the flow of Russian tourists to Finland.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia Margus Tsakhna said on Wednesday evening message service in X (former Twitter) that he met the representatives of Finland, Norway, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland on the subject. According to Tsakhna, the purpose of the meeting was to start discussions on “the next steps to ban Russian vehicles in the entire region, not just in the Baltics”.

On the south side of the Gulf of Finland, a discussion was immediately started about what should be done with the cars already in the country, equipped with Russian license plates. Tsahkna said Thursday Postimees magazine according to which confiscation of cars is one option. Minister of the Interior of Lithuania Agne Bilotaite already interpreted the Commission’s position as meaning that Russian vehicles should be confiscated at the border as they try to enter the country.

Russian the opposition, on the other hand, appealed to both the governments of the Baltic countries and the EU Commission to cancel the banning decisions.

Imprisoned opposition leader To Alexei Navalny chairman of the board of FBK, the anti-corruption foundation he founded Maria Pevchih petitioned the governments and said that the decisions were made difficult by the president Vladimir Putin opposing the activities of the Russian opposition. In addition, in his opinion, the bans are ineffective as sanctions and give weapons to Putin’s propagandists for no reason.

A senior member of Navalny’s group Lyubov Sobol in turn wrote to the chairman of the commission For Ursula von der Leyen and to the Commission’s foreign policy representative For Josep Borrellsays the online magazine Medusa. According to Sobol, the vehicle decision in no way weakens Russia’s ability to finance its war in Ukraine and does not harm the personal interests of the Russian elite.