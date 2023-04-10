Sanctions | Switzerland’s pharmaceutical exports to Russia have only increased

Switzerland’s total exports to Russia have decreased only slightly since the pre-war period.

Swiss pharmaceutical exports to Russia are at a record high despite the sanctions imposed against Russia, reports news agency AFP.

Switzerland has followed the European Union in its sanctions, which has meant, among other things, stopping the export of Swiss machines and watches to Russia.

Medicines, on the other hand, are counted as commodities that are essential for life, so they are not included in the sanctions. Switzerland is home to several international pharmaceutical companies, such as Novartis and Roche.

Export From Switzerland to Russia has decreased only slightly since the start of the war.

of the Neue Zürcher Zeitung am Sonntag analysis based on this, goods were exported to Russia between March 2022 and February 2023 for 2.9 billion Swiss francs. In the previous 12 months, the value of exports was 3.5 billion francs.

The value of the Swiss franc is almost the same as the euro.

Exports of 2.9 billion francs can be considered high, as the value of exports has exceeded it only three times in the last few years, NZZ am Sonntag reports.

“Taking into account the long list of commodities that can no longer be exported to a country at war, the effect is worryingly small,” the paper assesses the impact of the sanctions.

Swiss pharmaceutical exports to Russia have increased by a whopping 40 percent since the start of the attack. Before the Russian attack on Ukraine, the export was about 1.4 billion francs, while after the attack, its value has increased to about 2 billion francs.

In its commentary to NZZ am Sonntag, Novartis justified the increase in exports with, among other things, the consequences of the corona pandemic.

“Sales to Russia have increased due to several factors, including the influx of patients whose treatment has been delayed due to the pandemic,” commented Novartis.

“One reason is to prepare hospitals and patients for possible bottlenecks,” Novartis explained, referring to the war.