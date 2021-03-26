The dispute over Xinjiang between China and the EU has rubbed off on the economy. Because of Beijing’s retaliatory measures against EU sanctions, the CAI investment agreement is on the brink.

Brussels / Munich – The sanctions dispute between the EU and China is drawing ever wider circles – and is now also having an impact on the economy. More and more members of the European Parliament are questioning the ratification of the CAI investment agreement. CAI aims to make it easier for European companies to access sectors in the Chinese market that are difficult to access. Since Wednesday, several western fashion companies – including the Swedish company H&M – have been facing calls for a boycott on the Chinese market because of critical comments on Xinjiang. In Xinjiang, according to credible reports by scholars and human rights groups, up to a million Uyghurs have been detained in re-education camps, in which they are to be assimilated to the Chinese majority culture. The Beijing government rejects these allegations and describes the camps as training camps. The Uighurs are the largest Muslim minority in Xinjiang.

The conflict between China and the West over the human rights situation in the northwestern region of China has been intensifying since the beginning of the year. This week it reached its temporary climax after the EU on Monday imposed sanctions on four Chinese politicians and an organization they are held responsible for persecuting the Uyghurs. The USA, Great Britain and Canada also announced similar sanctions. Beijing’s answer was immediate: retaliatory sanctions against ten politicians, scientists and institutions from Europe, including five EU parliamentarians. Among other things, these are no longer allowed to enter China. Brussels had expected a backlash from Beijing, but was apparently surprised by the violence. China’s approach is excessive and unacceptable, said EU chief diplomat Josep Borrell.

Xinjiang: Sanctions dispute threatens controversial CAI investment deal

Above all, the investment agreement CAI, which is already unpopular in the EU Parliament, is on the brink. On Tuesday, Parliament’s trade committee canceled a technical discussion on CAI for the time being. Three of the four big groups in the EU Parliament, including the Greens and the Social Democrats, are against ratification as long as China’s sanctions are in place. The conservative EPP Group initially continued to support the agreement, but the mood there too is changing. “The Chinese leadership is directly attacking our democratic institutions. As long as the sanctions against MEPs are in place, bilateral relations cannot be improved, ”wrote the German EPP parliamentary group leader Manfred Weber on Twitter. The also conservative EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis was previously from the Financial Times has been quoted as saying that “the ratification process cannot be separated from the evolving dynamics of the wider EU-China relationship”.

“CAI will not be discussed in parliament for the foreseeable future,” said Jörg Wuttke, President of the European Chamber of Commerce in China (EUCCC) Merkur.de. “Ratification can be delayed by years.” This is “extremely frustrating for the European business world,” said Wuttke. The agreement opens up sectors in China for European companies that were previously closed or difficult to access. Conversely, some of these sectors are already open to Chinese companies in Europe. Proponents therefore see the agreement as an important step towards equal treatment on the Chinese market. Critics, on the other hand, criticized the fact that labor rights – and in particular the problem of forced labor – are not adequately addressed.

China: Fashion and sports companies caught in the crossfire for criticism of the situation in Xinjiang

At the same time, western fashion companies are caught in the crossfire of Chinese state media because of criticism of the situation in Xinjiang. H&M announced last year that it no longer wanted to purchase cotton from the Chinese region of Xinjiang. But only now did someone notice this. Since then, calls for boycotts against the company have been circulating on social networks. As of Wednesday, H&M products could no longer be found on several large online shopping platforms. The Chinese Communist Party’s Youth League etched, according to the news agency Reuters: “Spread rumors to boycott Xinjiang cotton while trying to make money in China? Wishful thinking! ”

Market in Kashgar: Up to a million Uyghurs in the Xinjiang region are said to be in Chinese internment camps – this leads to a violent dispute between Brussels and Beijing. © Simina Mistrenau / picture alliance / dpa

On Thursday, the party-affiliated newspaper accused Global Times among others the sporting goods manufacturers Adidas, Nike and New Balance, as well as the fashion companies Burberry and Zara because of their criticism of the situation in Xinjiang. A number of Chinese stars publicly terminated their cooperation with Western corporations. Such calls for boycotts from state media, celebrities and nationalist-minded circles on the Internet have occurred repeatedly in the past – a few years ago, for example, against Japanese cars because of an island dispute between Tokyo and Beijing. As a rule, however, such campaigns quickly fade away in consumer-friendly China.

Xinjiang sanctions: USA and EU are again talking more about how to deal with China

The political balance, however, could have changed permanently. The sanctions of China have created “a new atmosphere, a new situation”, which will definitely be discussed at the EU summit, said Josep Borrell on Monday. China had misjudged the mood in Brussels, reported the Hong Kong South China Morning Post citing unnamed insiders. In turn, the anger in Brussels over Beijing could play into the hands of the USA – in their efforts to form an alliance of democratic states against China. The summit of the European Council begins today, Thursday evening, at which US President Joe Biden will also be involved. Among other things, Borrell will present his progress report on the China-EU strategy at the summit. He emphasized that the “new situation” with China will be the topic there.

The USA are not friends of the CAI agreement anyway and should therefore be happy about any delay. The EU should have waited for the inauguration of Biden with the conclusion of the contract, which was hastily pushed through in December, was the US criticism at the time. After a meeting on Wednesday, Borrell and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the launch of a “Dialogue on China” that was launched in October. “There is no question that China’s behavior threatens our collective security and prosperity,” said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The US would, however, “not force its allies in China to make a ‘us-or-them’ ‘decision.” Beijing fears a coalition of Western states and therefore regularly calls on the EU to achieve strategic independence. (ck, with dpa and AFP)