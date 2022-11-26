Sanctions | Sanctions for 16 for violent treatment of protection dogs

The board of the Finnish Kennel Club imposed sanctions on 16 people for the violent treatment of protection dogs. The sanctions are based on videos published in February 2021 about dog training.

Finland The board of the Finnish Kennel Club has imposed sanctions on 16 people for the violent treatment of protection dogs. The government sends the case of 13 people to the Kennel Association’s ethics committee and orders them to be temporarily banned from testing and competing as well as banned from working in positions of trust.

The bans are valid until the matter is finally resolved by the ethical board, the Kennel Association says in its announcement.

Three people are reported to the Kennel Association of their home country and the International Kennel Union.

Regarding seven people, it was decided to postpone the processing until more information is obtained.

Sanctions are a continuation of the series of events that started in February 2021. At that time, the organization Oikeutta äilimille published undercover videos in which protection dogs were violently trained. Among other things, the dogs were kicked, hit on the head and strangled.

He was the first to tell the public about it Overand the Kennel Club’s website states that the Kennel Club, the Finnish Service Dog Association and the German Shepherd Association saw the publicly shown videos on the same day.

Already in February 2021, the associations imposed bans and suspended protection dog training for the time being. In April 2021, the associations announced that they would jointly launch ethical training for competition assistants and judges in the protection dog hobby. The training became mandatory for all those who want to practice guard dog work in the future.

In March 2021, the Finnish Kennel Club received a notice from the Finnish Animal Protection Association (SEY) about the persons appearing in the videos. The Kennel Association says on its website that because the case was unique in terms of its scope and display, its board waited for the finalization of the authorities’ decisions during the hearing.

The most recent decisions were made by the Board of the Kennel Club at its meeting on November 25.