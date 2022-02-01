A widespread silent strike, new international sanctions and a UN investigation into crimes against humanity are some of the world’s reactions to the first anniversary of the military coup in Myanmar.

– “The hell” –

“We live in hell (…) We (constantly) have to think about our everyday life under this dictatorship, but that about our goals, our dreams for the future,” Htoo Aung, who did not reveal his real name, declared at a market in Yangon. fear of reprisals.

– “Millions of Burmese need humanitarian aid” –

“More than 14 million people are in need of humanitarian aid, the economy is in crisis, democratic gains have been lost and conflict is spreading across the country,” the European Union, United States, Australia, Canada and Australia said in a joint statement. South Korea.

“We reiterate our call to the military regime to immediately end the state of emergency, authorize unhindered humanitarian access, release those arbitrarily detained and quickly return the country to a democratic process.”

– “War crimes” –

“Reports received last year suggest that more than 1,000 people were murdered in circumstances that could qualify as crimes against humanity or war crimes,” Nicholas Koumjian, director of the United Nations Independent Investigation Mechanism for Myanmar, said in a statement.

“International justice has a very long memory and one day the perpetrators of the most serious international crimes committed in Myanmar will be held accountable”, he warned, before noting that UN investigators are following the events “very closely”.

– Sanctions –

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken used the anniversary to increase pressure on the regime, with new financial sanctions aimed at Burmese officials.

The sanctions were adopted in coordination with the United Kingdom and Canada and affect the country’s top court officials: Attorney General Thida Oo, Chief Justice Tun Tun Oo and the head of the anti-corruption commission Tin Oo.

– “Inevitable civil war” –

“Myanmar is on the verge of collapse,” warned Catherine Renshaw, a professor at the Western University of Sydney.

“With each passing week, the suffering is greater, the criticisms accumulate and the distrust between the army and the opponents increases. A full-scale civil war seems inevitable.”

– “Silence is a cry” –

“Silence is the loudest cry we can give against soldiers and violent repression,” wrote an opponent on Twitter. Streets and commercial establishments were empty across the country.

“Our future is brighter than our past (…) I ask everyone to stand up for what is fair for the people and do what is necessary for the good of the people of Myanmar,” tweeted Thinzar Shunlei Yi, a pro-democracy activist.

