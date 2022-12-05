Sanctions | Russia’s oil sanctions are getting tighter today – this is how an expert assesses the effects on Finland

The price ceiling set for Russian oil will take effect on Monday.

Russian sanctions on oil exports will be tightened on Monday. Both the EU’s import ban on sea transportation of Russian crude oil and the price ceiling for Russian oil will come into force. The EU, the G7 countries and Australia recently decided on a price ceiling of 60 dollars per barrel. The import ban was decided in June.

According to the business research institute Etla, the tightening will hardly affect the price of fuel in Finland. Investigator Ville Kaitilan the restrictions that come with it have been known for a long time, so they are already included in the prices.

According to Kaitila, the global market situation and economic growth prospects affect oil prices more than sanctions. A big factor is demand in China.

of the EU in February, the import ban will extend from crude oil to also apply to oil products such as diesel. With this, Kaitila sees a greater impact on Finland. According to him, Russia’s share of diesel imported into the EU has been large, almost half.

“Diesel has already been more expensive than gasoline. The effect may be that the price difference between diesel and gasoline may increase even more,” Kaitila told STT on Sunday.

The price depends on how Russian diesel can be replaced with imported diesel.

Russian deputy prime minister Alexander Novak said on Sunday that the country will not supply oil to countries that impose a price ceiling on its oil. CNN’s according to Novak told about it on Russian TV in an interview with RIA Novosti. According to Novak, the price ceiling is ineffective, disrupts the market in an outrageous way and goes against all the rules.

“We sell oil and oil products to those countries that cooperate with us on market terms, even if we have to reduce production a little,” Novak said, according to CNN.