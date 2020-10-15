Sanctions Russia’s deputy head of presidential administration and head of security service ended up on EU sanctions list due to Navalny poisoning

The EU released a sanctions list of six individuals it considered responsible and one institute for poisoning the leader of the opposition.

European Union published on Thursday, after six days of their six names of Russian managers, who have to sanctions on opposition leader Alexei Navalnyin due to poisoning. Navalnyi was poisoned with a neurotoxin belonging to the novitok group in Tomsk, Siberia, on 20 August.

The most well-known and high-ranking individuals on the sanctions list are the first deputy director of the presidential administration Sergei Kirijenko and Director of Security Services FSB Alexander Bortnikov.

In addition, the State Institute of Organic Chemistry, which has produced the neurotoxin, is on the sanctions list. The decisions and the reasons for them were published in the Union in the Official Journal.

In practice, sanctions are asset freezes and travel bans. The EU bases its decisions on the official status of those subject to sanctions. No criminal investigation has been conducted into the case. Below are brief introductions to the targets of the sanctions.

Sergei Kirijenko­

Sergei Kirijenko, 58, was unexpectedly appointed first deputy director of the presidential administration in October 2016 from the ball of the CEO of the nuclear giant Rosatom. Kirijenko work in 1998 for half a year as prime minister, and he was a man for market Boris Nemtsovin allies.

In the presidential administration, Kirijenko is not the administrative bureaucrat but the chief strategist of the president. Kirijenko’s position reportedly settled when Navalny’s entry as presidential candidate was blocked in 2018.

According to the EU decision, the Navalnyi could not have been poisoned without the presidential administration knowing. As a “senior administrative official,” Kirijenko is considered to be responsible for the act.

Alexander Bortnikov­

Alexander Bortnikov, 68, has headed the security service for the FSB since May 2008. Grown up and president of the St. Petersburg branch of the KGB of the Soviet Security Service Vladimir Putin related parties. A long-standing KGB man appointed to the current post of deputy leader of Putin’s old ally Nikolai Patrushevin moving on to other jobs.

According to the EU decision, Navalnyi was closely monitored by the FSB on his trip to Siberia and could not have been poisoned without the involvement of the security services.

Andrei Jarin, 50, is responsible for domestic policy in the presidential administration. Siberian-born Jarin began his career as a banker in the 1990s but later moved to the bread of the Ministry of the Interior and completed a law degree at the Ministry’s St. Petersburg University. Since then, he has held numerous positions in the state administration, the windiest and hottest of which was probably the first Deputy Prime Minister of the Chechen Republic, immediately after the second phase of the war in Chechnya in 2002-2003.

According to the EU decision, Jarin has been responsible for the persecution of Navalny in the presidential administration.

Alexei Krivorutsky­

Alexei Krivorutsky, 45, has been one of Russia’s deputy defense ministers for more than two years. Krivoruchko originally pursued a career in the civilian side: in the late 1990s, he ran an aircraft factory in Rostov and then served as deputy director of, among other things, the Lada factory in Avtovaz. Prior to the Ministry of Defense, the employer was the state arms export company Rosoboroneksport.

According to the EU, Krivoruchko is responsible for the elimination of toxins that violate international agreements.

Pavel Popov, 63, was appointed Deputy Minister of Defense as early as seven years ago. Colonel-General Popov is a large-scale officer who graduated from the military school of Alma-Ata, now Almaty, in Kazakhstan in 1978 and has served in the Soviet forces in East Germany, among other places. In addition to the armed forces, he has worked for the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations.

According to the EU decision, Popov is the one in the Ministry of Defense who is responsible for research activities, so he is also responsible for neurotoxin.

Sergei Menjailo­

Sergei Menjailo, 60, has served as Putin’s representative in the Siberian Federal District for four years. Menjailo has a military background: he served in the Soviet Navy in Murmansk during the Soviet era, took part in Georgia’s five-day war in 2008, and subsequently led the Black Sea Fleet. After the occupation of Crimea, the navy man was appointed governor of Sevastopol.

According to the EU, Menjailo, by virtue of its status, has “provided support” to Navalny poisoners.

Gosniioht that is, the entire State Institute for Research and Scientific Research in Organic Chemistry and Technology is one of the oldest institutes in the Soviet Union, it was founded as early as 1924. Dictator Joseph Stalin harnessed the institute to develop chemical weapons in the 1930s, and this work continued until the collapse of the Soviet Union. Head of the Institute, who later fled to the United States Vil Mirzajanov originally revealed the existence of a novitokok neurotoxin program.

“The use of a neurotoxin belonging to the Novichok group is only possible because the institute has not succeeded in assuming its responsibility for destroying stockpiles of chemical weapons,” the EU decision explains.