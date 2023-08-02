Sanctions | Russian website: Putin has harnessed large companies to recruit mercenaries

Russian president Vladimir Putin has harnessed a whole host of both state and private large corporations to procure reinforcements for its war of aggression on the Ukrainian front. The Russian investigative journalism team will find out Važnje Istori from the published report.

Founded by former editors of the independent newspaper Novaja Gazeta, the group is also known by its English names Important Stories and Stories.

According to the report, the companies directly recruiting soldiers to the front include Russia’s largest private gas company Novatek and the private aluminum giant Rusal.

Novatek the main owners are billionaires Leonid Mihelson and Gennady Timchenko. Both have become targets of Western economic sanctions. The United States has imposed financial restrictions on Novatek, but they do not seem to hinder the company.

Vice versa. The prosperity and importance of the private gas company to the Russian economy has grown at the same pace as the state-owned gas giant Gazprom has lost its market in Europe. Novatek has invested in LNG gas, and a new terminal has been completed near Murmansk. According to the plan, the next one will be opened in Kamchatka.

Novatek’s exports to Europe and Asia are doing well. The news agency Reuters estimated, based on the market analysis it commissioned last week, that Novatek’s export volumes will soon exceed Gazprom’s figures.

Important According to interviews with Istori, Novatek has recruited, among other things, employees of its own security company Saturn-1 and its subsidiary Bastion directly into the war. The Mužestvo foundation is responsible for paying the soldiers’ salaries, which is entirely financed by Novatek or its owners.

According to the group, for example, a Bastion employee from the Yamal Peninsula who crashed in Ukraine at the end of last year received a monthly salary of half a million rubles, or almost 5,000 euros. Of the amount, 300,000 rubles were paid by Bastion and 300,000 rubles by the Ministry of Defense.

Billionaire Oleg Deripaskan owned aluminum giant Rusal has acted in the same way according to the report. A mercenary sheds light on the matter Igor Sergienko the incident that is told in Važnyje Istorii.

Sergienko was among the first to enlist in the ranks of the mercenary company Wagner and participated in the Donbas battles in eastern Ukraine. Next, he moved to Syria and took part in the battles of Palmyra in the ranks of Wagner. Last year, Sergienko came to Ukraine and joined the ranks of the mercenary company Redut.

Ukrainian-oriented research group Molfarin according to the report, there are currently at least 37 mercenary companies operating in Russia, of which Wagner is the largest and Redut is the second largest. Redut is jointly owned by Deripaska and Timchenko.

Last October, Sergienko transferred to Sokol, a volunteer battalion fighting in Ukraine as part of the Russian Armed Forces. According to Sokol’s recruitment advertisement, volunteers are paid 300,000 rubles (almost 3,000 euros) a month, of which 100,000 comes from the sponsor company VPK. VPK is an equipment company that manufactures, among other things, armored personnel carriers.

In addition, the recruits are paid 50,000 rubles per month for the duration of the training and a one-time payment of 200,000 rubles upon signing the contract. Veteran status and all related social benefits, including for the family, are promised.

Based on the salary bands, however, the money is paid by Rusal Management, which is a subsidiary of the aluminum company Rusal. The phone numbers of recruiters belong to Rusal employees.

United States imposed sanctions on Rusal in 2018 but withdrew them a year later at the request of the American Association of Aluminum Companies. According to the news agency Reuters, the corresponding European industrial association European Aluminum has agreed: Rusal is too big and important for the industry to be boycotted.

According to Važnyje Istori, there are many other private companies participating in the war in Ukraine in the same way. These include, for example, Moscow’s largest construction company PIK and the city’s best-known construction company Mospromstroi. Mospromstroi is especially remembered for the Church of Christ the Savior in Moscow, which it built at the end of the 1990s.

Not to mention state-owned companies. The mercenary companies of such conglomerates as Gazprom, Roskosmos and the state railway company RŽD have been in the news before.

As the war continues, the demand for soldiers has also increased. Važnje Istorii records the salary offer record as 800,000 rubles, or about 7,800 euros per month. This salary was offered in the recruitment announcement of the Yakutia Telegram channel at the end of May. According to the announcement, 300,000 of the amount comes from the sponsor company, 300,000 from the region, i.e. the Republic of Saha, and 200,000 from the Ministry of Defense.