Sanctions Russia will soon be insolvent, even if the country could easily pay its debt if it so wished – in 24 days

Many indications are that Russia will soon be insolvent. According to the expert, it is more a question of willingness to pay than of Russia not being able to pay off its debts.

Russian insolvency is only 24 days away. For example, a respected financial magazine The Wall Street Journal reviews last week that the probability of Russia’s insolvency is “very high”.

On Saturday, the probability of insolvency increased further with the credit rating agency Standard & Poor’s (S&P) downgraded Russia’s currency rating to Selective default. In practice, therefore, it estimates that Russia is partially insolvent and that Russia will not be able to pay certain parts of its debt.

As early as mid-March, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimates that Russia’s insolvency is no longer unlikely.

The current pricing of Russian government bonds also precludes investors from believing that they will get their money back, at least in full. According to the WSJ, investors in Russian bonds would now have to pay about 75 percent of the value of the bond if they wanted to protect themselves from the country’s insolvency. At the beginning of February, the corresponding proportion was 4.5 per cent. This suggests that in the market, Russia’s insolvency is considered very likely.

What is behind all this and what would result from insolvency? These questions will be answered in this story.

What is the threat of insolvency?

Behind it all is the large-scale invasion of Ukraine launched by Russia on Thursday, February 24th. In practice, Russia began hostilities in Ukraine as early as spring 2014, but less than two months ago it launched a full-scale war of aggression against Ukraine.

Since then, Western countries have imposed severe economic sanctions on Russia and sought to isolate Russia from the international banking and payment systems.

Russia has been hanging in a loose log in terms of insolvency since March. One week ago, on Monday, April 4, the situation escalated further as the country repaid its dollar-denominated loans in rubles. S&P, for example, interpreted this as an indication that Russia is unable or unwilling to pay its foreign creditors in accordance with the agreement.

At the beginning of last week, the United States also significantly tightened its stance on Russian money supply. Until then, the United States had allowed Russia to repay its government bonds from foreign exchange reserves frozen in U.S. banks.

Russia had handled its payment transactions practically through the US bank JP Morgan Chase. However, the arrangement ended a week ago when the U.S. Treasury Department banned the bank from forwarding payments. In practice, the United States forced Russia to choose between handling payments and financing the war.

How big is the arrears?

The disputed debt is now about $ 650 million, or $ 598 million. These are interest payments on two government bonds.

Who does Russia owe?

Among Russia’s creditors, at least until recently, were large investors such as Brandywin, Axan, Morgan Stanley and Blackrock. It is noteworthy that Russian creditors also include Russian banks and Russian investors.

One reason Russia’s desire to pay its debts in rubles may be that the country wants Russian investors to get their money. Getting money in dollars can be problematic if that investor, such as a Russian bank, is subject to Western sanctions.

How much does Russia owe?

According to the Bank of Finland’s Emerging Economies Research Institute (Bofit) At the end of September 2020, Russia’s external debt was about $ 60 billion.

“Overall, Russia’s government debt burden is small relative to the size of the economy, and despite continued borrowing, the ministry’s policy expects the debt ratio to remain below 22 percent of GDP for the next few years,” Bofit said in a statement.

For example In Finland, government debt in 2021 was 51.8 percent of GDP.

Would Russia be able to pay its debt?

News agency Analysts interviewed by Reuters could – easily. Around mid-March, Russia’s finance ministry estimated that about half of the country’s central bank’s foreign exchange reserves of more than $ 600 billion had been frozen as a result of the sanctions. So Russia still has a huge amount of dollars that it could use to pay off its debts.

The country also still gets a huge amount of money every single day as the West buys energy from it. According to some estimates, Russia receives $ 660 million a day from Western energy purchases. Most of the revenue comes from oil and gas.

“It’s more about willingness to pay,” said the deputy chief economist at the Institute of International Finance (IIF), among others. Elina Ribakova According to Reuters.

When would Russia be insolvent?

Russia has a 30-day grace period to make its payments. That period expires on 4 May. Western sanctions block payments through Russian banks, but the United States has allowed Russian payments to be processed until May 25th. Russia would therefore have a good time if it wanted to pay the outstanding interest in dollars.

After the expiration of the grace period, Russia will be declared insolvent if a quarter of its creditors accept the declaration of insolvency, the WSJ writes. The creditor would then likely be recovered through the courts. The legal process would take years.

Russia has called the threat of insolvency purely “artificial”.

“In theory, insolvency is possible, but it would be a completely artificial situation. There is no justification for genuine insolvency, ”said the Russian president Vladimir Putin press manager Dmitry Peskov said last week.

On Monday, Russia said it plans to take legal action if the West drives the country into insolvency. The matter was announced by the Minister of Finance Anton Siluanov In the Kremlin-controlled newspaper Izvestia on Monday.

“Of course we are taking the lawsuit because we have taken all the necessary steps to ensure that investors get their payments,” Siluanov said in an interview with the newspaper, according to Reuters.

“We are presenting in court documents confirming our efforts to pay in both foreign currency and rubles. It will not be easy to handle. ”

What would result from insolvency?

Immediately nothing, as Russia is already cut off from the international economic system. However, insolvency for Russia would be embarrassing to the extent that it would slow Russia’s return to the international economic system – if Russia wants to return to it as a full member someday. Russia last went bankrupt in 1998. At that time, the country had to undergo several painful economic reforms before foreign investors dared to invest their money in Russia again.

In the late 1990s, Russia suffered from a severe economic crisis. The crisis was exacerbated by the fact that Russia’s main source of income, crude oil, was at its lowest cost of about ten dollars a barrel at the time. The barrel is equivalent to 159 liters. In 1998, many Russian banks and Russian real earnings collapsed.

The insolvency in 1998 was due to loans denominated in Russian rubles. At that time, Russia’s foreign creditors practically did not suffer losses and the claims of foreign creditors were not restructured. Instead, Russia’s internal debt and debt inherited from Soviet Russia were cut.

With regard to foreign currency loans, Russia became insolvent for the last time in 1918. At that time, the leader of Soviet Russia Vladimir Lenin refused to pay debts inherited during the tsarist period.

Usually, the insolvency of a state means that that state does not get a new loan until new debt terms are agreed. Russia’s insolvency would therefore likely increase its debt service costs.

Russia’s insolvency could soon force the country to take measures such as tax cuts and cuts. Insolvency could therefore, for example, impair its ability to finance its public services such as education and health care.

How could Russia get out of insolvency?

Either by fulfilling their contract terms or by changing the management of their country. Argentina, for example, has survived insolvency by changing administrations. This could also work for Russia. Russia could therefore get rid of its possible insolvency by ousting the president Vladimir Putin.