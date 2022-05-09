Tonight’s discussion with the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban “to clarify the problems related to sanctions and energy security” was “useful”, “progress” has been made, but “further work is needed. I will convene a videoconference with the actors in the region to strengthen cooperation in the region on oil infrastructure “. The president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, who today went to Budapest to the Hungarian premier to try to resolve the stalemate on the sixth package of sanctions against Russia, which includes a gradual embargo on oil imports from Moscow, reports via social media. .