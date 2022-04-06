Vladimir Putin’s adult daughters in the crosshairs of sanctions. “We have reason to believe that Putin and many of his acolytes and oligarchs are hiding their wealth, their assets from family members who have deposits in the US financial system and many other parts of the world,” a US administration official said. to the adult daughters of Vladimir Putin, Mariya Putina and Katerina Tikhonova. “We believe that many of Putin’s assets are hidden with his family members and for this reason we are targeting them,” the official explained.

The European Union is also evaluating the possibility of including the daughters that the Russian president had from his first wife, Lyudmila Shkrebneva, among the sanctions. This was revealed by diplomats quoted by the Wall Street Journal: the names of the president’s daughters would thus add to the list of hundreds of Russian oligarchs and political figures who were hit in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Biden administration is also evaluating the possibility of extending sanctions against Sberbank – the largest Russian financial institution – and Alfa Bank.