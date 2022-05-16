Ukraine “is not happy” that the Russian oil embargo in the EU “is not there” yet and is “opposed” to the adoption of the sixth package “without the oil embargo. And I believe that the embargo will be introduced “. Thus the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, on the sidelines of the Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels, sees the agenda of his colleagues from EU countries, engaged in discussing the sixth package of sanctions against Russia, blocked by the opposition of Hungary. The hypothesis of the ‘unpacking’ of the sixth package (approving the non-controversial points and continuing to negotiate on oil) has been advanced by a couple of countries in Coreper, for now without a follow-up.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister then urged the European Union to send a message to Hungary so that Budapest, where he resettled today as Premier Viktor Orban, approves the Moscow oil embargo. “It is not for me to engage in rhetorical battles with the Hungarian authorities, it is the EU that must resolve the issue, it is a family problem. It is clear what is happening, who is blocking the issue. But time is running out and with every day that passes Russia continues to earn and invest this money in the war, “Kuleba said.