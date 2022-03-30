Sanctions Russia has announced its intention to pay its giant loan in rubles – this is what the confusing offer is about

Russia is due to pay off its debt by a total of $ 2 billion next Monday. On Tuesday, it offered to pay the debt in rubles. What exactly is the question?

Russia continued its economic war against the West on Tuesday by making a confusing offer.

The country offered to buy back the bonds of its maturing government bond maturing next week – and repay the loan in rubles. Russia is due to pay off its debt by a total of two billion dollars next week, on Monday, April 4th.

From Russia’s point of view, this is not a small amount, as the loan to be paid is Russia’s largest payment due this year.

Russia’s economy ministry said Tuesday it plans to repay its debt in full in rubles. The exchange rate of the ruble is determined by the value received from the Central Bank of Russia on Thursday. According to statistics from the central bank on Tuesday, one dollar received more than 86.2 rubles.

However, the ministry did not say how many bonds it intends to buy back or what it intends to do if the bondholders do not accept the offer.

The Ministry of Economy began receiving bids on Tuesday and bids are scheduled to be submitted by early Wednesday.

What exactly is the question here?

Russia has been on the verge of insolvency since at least mid-March. The background is Russia’s war in Ukraine and the economic sanctions that followed the West. Sanctions have hit the Russian banking sector hard, for example, and have effectively isolated the country from Western financial markets.

In mid-March, Russia managed to pay interest on two foreign currency loans maturing in 2023 and 2043 for a total of about $ 117 million.

The slippage in payments would have practically driven the Russian state into insolvency. Russia said at the time that it would pay in rubles if sanctions prevent banks from making payments in the currency in which the bonds were issued.

Credit rating agency Fitch said at the time that Russia would run into insolvency if it repaid its dollar-denominated debt in rubles. The terms of the loan maturing next week also state that payment must be made in dollars, so the new proposal re-raises the insolvency.

Last week of the President of Russia Vladimir Putin threatened that Finland and other “hostile” countries would have to pay for rubles instead of euros for natural gas supplied by Russia.

The demand is Russia’s backlash against the EU’s plans to impose economic sanctions on Russia’s energy supplies. EU leaders discussed the issue last week, but they failed to agree on Friday on how Russia’s demand should be approached.

Russia continued to bulge on Monday. It said it would take action if European Union countries did not agree to ruble payments.

“We don’t deliver gas for free. It’s sure. In our situation, it is hardly possible and appropriate to engage in charity [eurooppalaisten asiakkaiden kanssa]”Putin’s spokesman said Dmitry Peskov said the news agency Reuters.

Gas intimidation is part of the way the Russian leadership is trying to prevent its currency from collapsing completely. The ruble has fluctuated sharply since the start of the war, but its value has leveled off recently and was at its most valuable against the dollar on Tuesday night since the start of the war.

Raising the value of the ruble is important for Russia in terms of domestic policy. After the war, consumer prices in Russia began to rise sharply. It led to hoarding in grocery stores and pharmacies. Many Russians get their wages in rubles, so a strengthening currency will also increase the purchasing power of Russians.

The offer to pay the loan in rubles also partly aims to strengthen the ruble. One of its purposes is to stabilize the ruble.

The loan that is now maturing is a so-called Eurobond, ie a common bond of the eurozone countries. From the investors’ point of view, this is an investment that can be invested in the same way as shares.

News agency According to Reuters Russia’s creditors included, at least until recently, large investors such as Brandywin, Axan, Morgan Stanley and Blackrock. It is noteworthy from the point of view of Russia’s maturing bond that there are also Russian banks and other investors.

Some, for example, Reuters and Bloombergin Indeed, the experts interviewed believe that the core of the whole offer is to make sure that Russian investors get their money’s worth. Getting money in dollars can be problematic if that investor, such as a Russian bank, is subject to Western sanctions.

“The offer is aimed at local bondholders. For them, this is an opportunity to get a payment and reduce the risk of a payment being stuck due to sanctions, ”says Renaissance Capital, Moscow. Sofia Donets says to Bloomberg.