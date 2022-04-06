Sanctions Russia demands the return of works of art confiscated by Finland

The artefacts were seized over the weekend in Vaalimaa because they are seen as subject to EU sanctions.

Russia expects Finland to restore the transportation of works of art, which was stopped and confiscated by Customs over the weekend, said a spokesman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Marija Zaharova on wednesday. The Russian news agency, among others, spoke about the spokesperson’s comments Tass.

Zaharova describes the seizure of works of art as “completely illegal.”

Also the Speaker of the Russian Duma Vyacheslav Volodin has demanded the return of the confiscated works to Russia and demands that Finland pay compensation for the confiscation.

“Those who did this in Finland do not remember their history well,” the Duma said in the bulletin.

Customs stopped transporting tens of millions of works of art at the Vaalimaa border crossing over the weekend. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, these works of art are classified as luxury items that are subject to EU sanctions on Russia.

The matter is being investigated as a serious regulatory offense. There are currently about ten people suspected of being involved in the transports.

Customs said the objects would remain in its possession for as long as it was necessary to keep them for the investigation of the suspected crime.