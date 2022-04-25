Sanctions Reuters: Russian Rosneft demanded payments in rubles, no one wanted to buy the company’s oil

Rosneft solicited bids for the supply of its crude oil on new terms, but according to Reuters sources, it did not receive any bids.

Russian oil company Rosneft has failed to sell a large batch of crude oil for which the company demanded advance payments in Russian rubles, according to the news agency Reuters.

Oil traders who remain anonymous tell Reuters that Rosneft solicited bids for 6.5 million tons of Russian oil, but did not receive any bids from buyers.

Invitations to tender were due by April 21, and the winner of the tender was scheduled to be announced on Tuesday. The oil would have been delivered from Russian ports during May-June.

Rosneft is Russia’s largest oil producer. It changed its sales policy last week and began demanding advance payments on its oil in rubles.

Oil traders told Reuters that the terms of the call for tenders were difficult to implement because Rosneft asked for both a full prepayment and payments in rubles.

According to oil traders, the deal would have been difficult without Rosneft’s new terms, as many European oil companies and international oil brokers are reducing their purchases from Rosneft.

On the other hand, according to Reuters sources, the Indian refineries did not submit bids either. India has doubled its oil purchases from Russia since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Buyers are shrinking Russian oil because they anticipate Western oil sanctions. In addition, it is difficult to buy Russian oil in practice due to various banking and transportation sanctions.

Rosneft sells its oil in private deals in addition to public bids. According to estimates, the company now needs to increase private sales and look for buyers for its oil in Asia.