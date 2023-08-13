Sanctions | Payment difficulties drove the housing association into serious trouble – Expert examines housing association bankruptcies in Eastern Finland

The financial problems caused by Russian shareholders in building societies seem to be concentrated especially in Eastern and Southeastern Finland, says the advisory lawyer of the Kiinteistöliito.

Part in particular, housing companies in Eastern Finland have suffered from Russian shareholders’ payment difficulties. There have been contacts about problems related to their consideration payments, says Kiinteistöliito’s advisory lawyer Tapio Haltia.

The background is the sanctions imposed due to Russia’s war of aggression, due to which the money transfer between Russia and Finland has become significantly more difficult. Payments made through the Russian bank may not have been accepted in Finland.

“In some cases, cash has been offered as payment, but receiving large amounts of cash is problematic and cannot be recommended,” says Haltia.

In Etelä Savo, in Punkaharju, Savonlinna, two apartment buildings are in danger of falling into disrepair, because the housing association has been hit by the payment difficulties of the Russian shareholders.

Elf according to housing associations, in addition to the consideration payments, the fact that it is difficult to collect the payments in arrears if the partner is in Russia has caused problems.

The notification sent through the authorities does not reach the shareholders if payments have not been paid or if the apartment has had to be taken into possession, says Haltia.

“Authority connections are practically not working at the moment. In itself, the problem is not new: this has not been easy before.”

“ “In practice, the other shareholders have to pay more.”

Haltia estimates that housing companies’ payment difficulties and even bankruptcies may be increasing. However, bankruptcies of building societies are still very rare, he says.

“If you can’t collect compensation from one of the partners, in practice the other partners have to pay more in order to pay the housing company’s payments.”

Haltia points out that people’s ability to pay may have been put to the test due to the weakened economic situation. On the other hand, housing associations have also been burdened by rising interest rates and increased costs.

In addition building societies have long been threatened by the ongoing differentiation in the housing market, says Haltia.

“Part of Finland is emptying, and the regions that are losing people have a significant amount of housing stock. In these regions, the demand for apartments weakens, the value of apartments and the collateral value of properties decreases, but the maintenance needs and related costs do not disappear anywhere.”

If more and more apartments are empty and the other partners’ ability to pay has weakened, it may be difficult to cover expenses. According to Haltia, it should be considered how the problem could be handled nationally so that individual people and housing associations do not end up in unreasonable situations.