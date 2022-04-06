Russia-Ukraine war, Roman Abramovich denies that he is bankrupt due to sanctions: “Loan requests to my friends? They are just fake news “

The Russian oligarch replies to reports that have circulated in the last few hours, according to which the sanctions resulting from his friendship with Putin they would have put him in serious economic difficulty, prompting him to ask for a loan from a million dollars to each of his friends.

The rumor had been spread by the English newspaper Page Sixspecifying that the now former patron of Chelsea he would turn to his American contacts, from Hollywood to Wall Street. An eventuality denied by a spokesman, who said: “Mr. Abramovich did not speak to these people and even less did he ask them for funds. We also pointed out to Page Six, author of the original publication, that they did not contact us before writing this. “

In the original reconstruction, it was argued that Abramovich was unable – for the first time in his career – to pay salaries to his collaborators, which amount to about 750,000 euros per week. For this, she would ask for help from influential acquaintances such as the family Rothschild and the director Brett Ratner (that of the “Rush Hour” trilogy), but receiving negative responses, for fear of legal repercussions. A thesis denied by Abramovich’s spokesman, who – despite the alleged poisoning against him – is always available for peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, at the request of both sides.



