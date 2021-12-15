“Between legislative decrees, laws, rules, ethical codes and company regulations, the work of doctors and health professionals has become an obstacle race. It is no coincidence that in recent years, and even more so with the Covid emergency, a real boom in procedures and sanctions against healthcare professionals, with more or less serious consequences on their career and, in some cases, also on the quality of services that become excessively ‘cautious’ “. Consulcesi notes this during the webinar’Disciplinary consequences of health responsibility‘, organized by Consulcesi & Partners (C&P) to help operators find their way “in this regulatory chaos and in this jungle of sanctions”. Experts also offer healthcare professionals a guide “to prevent and prepare for any legal disputes and disputes by the membership Orders”.

“Every day the health worker moves in a web of legislative decrees, laws, rules, ethical codes and company regulations – he says. Simona Gori, CEO of C&P – Healthcare professionals are part of a category that is overexposed to disciplinary control and this also with very serious consequences for the career. To understand the importance of this issue, just think of the health professionals involved in cases of medical malpractice and who are often subjected to a real crossfire: from the opening of criminal investigations to claims for compensation that are very often large, to questions of recourse proposed by the structures they work for, to then arrive at the complaints presented to the Orders to which they belong “.

“The sanctions are tightening – reports Gori – also for continuing education which is compulsory in medicine. A very topical issue in view of the imminent expiry of the three-year training period, scheduled for next December 31, and given the sanctions that have been already announced. All this without forgetting the repercussions on both career and participation in public competitions “.

The webinar offers “practical advice – explains a note – which in a simple and clear way can indicate to the health worker what tools can be used to protect oneself before one’s professional order, avoiding incurring possible sanctions and keeping one’s professional career intact “.

“Today the health worker must organize a sort of advance protection of his profession – recommends theMarco Croce lawyer, partner of the C&P network – He must immediately protect himself with the body with which he has an employment relationship and must fully document everything that happens “. And since prevention is better than cure,” it is good to get in the habit of keep the medical records and health documentation in a diligent, complete, integral and verifiable manner“. The operator” must be able to give an account of what he has done both to the order structure and to the workforce. If everything is done simultaneously, with presence to oneself, dedication and diligence, one enters the perspective of standardized and validated procedures of behavior and therapeutic and health actions, which protect from subsequent unpleasant events “.

In the end training, which can also be of help in the event of a dispute. “The health professional who is able to demonstrate that he has a suitable curriculum by virtue of his training path and to exhibit an articulated, rich, relevant and satisfactory training dossier – remarks Croce – will certainly appear more authoritative in the eyes of a magistrate or who is called to evaluate his profession “. Agree Giuseppe Petrella, scientific coordinator of the Health Information provider and president of the Digitization and Cybersecurity Commission of the National Health Service at the Ministry of Health: “When I am called to carry out expert reports and I see that my colleague has not completed an adequate training course, I am not inclined to give favorable evaluations of his work – he says – A doctor who does not update himself cannot offer the qualified assistance that a patient deserves. Therefore, updating is a duty that allows the doctor to honor his oath, that of treating people in the best possible way “.