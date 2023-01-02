Sanctions | Oligarch Roman Abramovich’s year was full of failures, and his fortune also melted by half

Israeli-Russian giant owner Roman Abramovich suffered billions in losses after Russia attacked Ukraine at the end of February.

Just nothing went Russian-Israeli billionaire Roman Abramovich56, according to plans or wishes in 2022, reports the news agency Bloomberg.

Abramovič is a giant owner, investor and financier of culture.

The billionaire’s misfortune began in February when Russia invaded Ukraine. Shortly after the start of the war of aggression, the British government imposed economic sanctions on Abramovich.

Abramovich’s assets were frozen and he had to sell his valuable London holdings. Britain also froze the assets of other oligarchs, but none of them was a public figure like Abramovich, Bloomberg reports. However, the British government considered that they all have close ties with the Russian president to Vladimir Putin.

The Guardian said in April that Abramovich’s property on the island of Jersey, located off France, was frozen to the value of more than seven billion dollars, or about 6.5 billion euros.

in Britain Abramovič is known especially as the owner, now the former owner, of Chelsea, a soccer club that plays in the English Premier League.

The sanctions against Russia affected the entire Chelsea team in the spring. Because of them, the team could not sell tickets for matches, it had to close its accessory shop and it could no longer buy or sell players, BBC told. HS also wrote about it in March.

During Abramovich’s ownership, the London club became one of the most successful teams in England. However, Abramović was forced to sell the team to the American in May Todd Boehly for the group he leads. Boehly is part owner of the US baseball club LA Dodgers.

The contract was worth 4.25 billion pounds, or about 4.97 billion euros.

Before Of course, there was time for more Chelsea deals to happen.

At the beginning of March, Abramovich participated in the Russia-Ukraine armistice negotiations organized in Kyiv. Bellingcat, a site for investigative journalists, said on Twitter at the time that three people suffered poisoning symptoms after the negotiations. One of them was Abramovich.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Abramovich’s symptoms included red eyes, painful and constant tearing, and peeling of the skin on the face and hands. According to WSJ sources, Abramovič would have lost his sight for a few hours due to the symptoms.

However, an unnamed US official told Reuters shortly after the incident that it was not poisoning, but US intelligence believed that the symptoms were due to environmental reasons.

Bloomberg’s according to Abramovich’s fortune in 2022, it decreased by more than 50 percent and at the end of the year was 7.8 billion dollars, or about 7.3 billion euros. Part of it is illiquid, i.e. something that cannot be turned into money quickly.

Bloomberg writes that Abramovich will probably never get access to Chelsea’s sales revenue. Abramovich’s freedom of movement is also restricted.

Bloomberg went through the wealth of more than twenty Russian billionaires and its development over the past year for its story. Abramovich’s fortune had decreased the most among this group. According to Bloomberg, some of the Russians in the survey had acquired their assets after Russia privatized the previously state-owned industry in the 1990s.

The combined net worth of all the billionaires analyzed for the story had fallen by almost 95 billion dollars in a year, or just under 89 billion euros. Their combined wealth melted by about $330 million, or about €309 million, a day after Russia launched a war of aggression in Ukraine.

Abramovich’s representative did not respond to Bloomberg’s request for comment.