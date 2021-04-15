The ruble fell against major world currencies amid news that new US sanctions may affect Russia’s national debt. During trades on the Moscow Exchange, the dollar rose to 77.1 rubles (plus 1.2) by 9:06.

At the same time, the euro rose to 92.3 rubles (plus 1.3 rubles to the level of the previous close). June futures for Brent crude on the ICE in London reached $ 66.5 (plus 4.5 percent), May futures for the WTI brand are trading at $ 63 (plus 4.7 percent).

Reuters previously reported that new US anti-Russian sanctions may include restrictions related to Russian sovereign debt. The interlocutor of the agency clarified that Washington will announce a new extensive package of restrictions on April 15.

According to Bloomberg, the United States will expel ten Russian diplomats from the country and introduce new sanctions against individuals and legal entities from Russia. As it became known, restrictions will be imposed on 20 Russian organizations and 12 Russians, including representatives of the government and intelligence.