Sanctions | New information about the former Hartwall arena: In this way, the hall can be opened perhaps quickly

The city of Helsinki is planning an expropriation process in case the private sales of the Helsinki hall do not materialize.

H moment is coming. The window of time to implement private deals for the former Hartwall arena is closing soon.

The possibilities already seem marginal, as the EU exemption for voluntary sales by arena owners expires on June 30, i.e. right after Midsummer.

It is urgent, because the exemption permit must be granted by the deadline. Before the sanctions team of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs can even deal with the matter, it must, among other things, be provided with the agreement between the seller and the buyer on the share transaction.

Enforced Russian oligarchs Gennady Timchenko and Roman Rotenberg own the voting shares of Helsinki Halli Oy, and at least as of Thursday morning they had not yet received a sales permit to potential buyers.

“We have not heard directly from the Russian owners”, the head of the office of the city of Helsinki Jukka-Pekka Ujula tells.

The City of Helsinki and a private Finnish investor group have feverishly tried to buy the current Helsinki hall, which has been standing still for more than two years due to sanctions from its owners.

The investor group has been negotiating with the oligarchs’ Finnish lawyers for over a year without success.

The city of Helsinki started as a competing buyer group in the spring already because it would retain the legal opportunity to start the expropriation process of the arena.

“If the private sale does not materialize, the city will try to acquire ownership of the arena through a voluntary sale, and the city’s willingness to start the negotiation process has been communicated to representatives of potential sellers,” says Ujula.

“Of course, if direct sales do not take place, the city has the opportunity to consider the redemption process.”

There is still no word on the Russian oligarch Gennady Timchenko.

Helsinki the city government announced in March that it considers the purchase measure necessary in order to reopen the arena, which has been closed for more than two years.

The city government made it clear that it was also prepared for the expropriation option. It is the city of Helsinki that should be primarily active in this matter. Only later would the matter come to the Government Council’s table for evaluation.

Since then, faith in the redemption process has been shaken in the city’s preparations, because there are no guarantees that it will go through.

In addition, the redemption process is known to take a long time – estimated at least a year or two.

Now, at these very moments, the city’s political decision-makers and officials have received a new impetus for their plans. According to reliable sources, there is a surprising, even unbelievable, reason for that.

“It would perhaps be possible to get the arena open and in use right away after the redemption process had started,” says a key influencer in the city of Helsinki.

“So there was no need to wait for the outcome of the legal process.”

Officially we would talk about the “preemptive takeover” of the arena.

Once the redemption process started, it would be obvious that the current owners of Helsinki hall would complain about the matter, and then an enforcement ban would almost certainly be placed on the redemption.

At the core of the city of Helsinki, however, it is assumed that the enforcement ban would not necessarily apply to the use of the arena itself, because “its value would not suffer from use”.

Chancellor Ujula’s statements seem to support this notion.

“As I have said before, the city of Helsinki hopes that the private transactions will take place, and has at least not yet made any decisions about the possible redemption process. That option will only be evaluated if the deals don’t materialize,” says Ujula.

“Speaking at a general level, in redemption processes, there is a legal possibility to apply, for example, for pre-possession of a property.”

Office manager Jukka-Pekka Ujula tells the latest thoughts of the city of Helsinki in the case of the Helsinki hall.

Helsinki deputy mayor Daniel Sazonov is aware of the possibility of pre-possession. His speeches give the impression that the city will go into the redemption process if the private deals do not materialize.

“The city must look at the redemption process card at that stage if private deals do not materialize. There is also a strong political backing for this, because we want the hall open and in use,” Sazonov emphasizes.

“Through the expropriation process, a decision would be made in any case on how such expropriations are treated legally,” he emphasizes.

He reminds that the arena is not necessarily the only Russian-owned property in Finland for which the redemption process and pre-possession would be considered.

“If the end result is that the current legislation does not enable the redemption of such an object, it would be a clear message about the need for separate legislation,” Sazonov underlines.

