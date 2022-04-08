Sanctions Ministry of Foreign Affairs intends to grant an exemption for the return of art treasures to Russia – Customs decides fate of seizure

The change in the sanctions regulation will allow the export of works of art to Russia.

State Department announced on Friday that it intends to grant an exemption to export works of art confiscated in Vaalimaa to Russia.

Customs intends to decide soon after the Ministry’s forthcoming exemption decision whether the works of art should be confiscated due to a criminal investigation or whether they can be counted on to continue their trip to Russia.

Customs stopped three truck shipments last weekend on sanctions against Russia. They contained tens of millions of euros worth of works of art.

Works of art owned by Russian museums were being transported from Italy and Japan to Russia.

Read more: Customs confiscates EUR 42 million worth of art owned by Russian museums in Vaalimaa – including “immeasurably valuable works”

European the night before friday, the union approved an amendment to the sanctions regulation that allows for the transfer of sanctioned works of art between museums with an exception. An exemption is granted in Finland by the Ministry for Foreign Affairs.

The amendment to the Sanctions Regulation will take effect on Saturday.

“Customs will consider the changed situation without delay after the exemption is granted. If it is no longer necessary to continue the seizures of works of art as evidence of the preliminary investigation, Customs will lift the seizures and the seizure would no longer be an obstacle to the release of the works of art, ”Tulli says in a press release.

Director of the Customs Control Department Sami Rakshitin According to him, the decision to release or extend the seizure is “technically possible” as early as Saturday or Sunday. However, he does not want to anticipate when a solution will come, as it will be decided by the case’s investigating director.

Rakshit welcomes the fact that the EU amended the Sanctions Regulation to “more closely serve its purpose”.

“Customs are responsible for controlling all cross-border freight transport and related sanctions, and our operations are always based on current legislation. This is what we will do when we stop the transport of art last weekend, and we will continue to do so to ensure that the sanctions agreed at EU level are effective, ”says Rakshit.

Customs intends to provide further information once the decree is in force and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has granted an exemption.