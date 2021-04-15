Thursday, April 15, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sanctions Media: The United States imposing sanctions on dozens of Russian individuals and organizations

by admin
April 15, 2021
in World
0

According to the news agency Bloomberg, the United States is also considering a ban on trading in Russian government debt securities.

United States is imposing economic sanctions on Russian individuals and organizations, according to the news agency Bloomberg and The New York Times (NYT).

According to Bloomberg anonymous sources the sanctions are a response to the widespread SolarWinds hacking and electoral disruption in which the United States suspects Russia of involvement.

Sanctions may be announced on Thursday.

NOW describes the sanctions as tougher than usual and, according to Bloomberg, they target about a dozen individuals as well as about twenty organizations.

In addition The United States may prohibit U.S. banks from trading in new debt securities issued by the Russian Central Bank, the Treasury Department and the Welfare Fund. The United States is also deporting about ten diplomats.

In addition to SolarWinds hacking and election harassment, US-Russia splits between opposition politician Alexei Navalnyin poisoning. Due to the Navalnyi case, the United States imposed sanctions on Russian individuals in March.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said last week that Russia was responding to possible new sanctions and called sanctions a “stupid” means.

.
#Sanctions #Media #United #States #imposing #sanctions #dozens #Russian #individuals #organizations

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Attila Hildmann: For him, all enemies are Jews

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.