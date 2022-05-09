Sanctions Luxury villa, Lapland premises and dilapidated apartment buildings – Foreclosure has already frozen Boris Rotenberg’s property for more than 10 million euros

The authority estimates the value of the Hankon villa to be EUR 8 million. The neighboring plot of Långvik Spa has also been seized due to Russian sanctions.

Execution facility has been frozen by the Russian oligarch Boris Rotenbergin assets in Finland are well worth more than ten million euros, Helsingin Sanomat’s report shows.

The confiscation measures are against those registered by the European Union on its sanctions list following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Rotenberg was subject to EU sanctions in April at the beginning of. A dual citizen of Finland and Russia belongs to his brother Arkadi Rotenberg like the President of Russia Vladimir Putin related parties.

Boris Rotenberg photographed in Moscow in 2017.

Enforcement authorities have assessed Rotenberg’s manor house in Hanko Vita Villa worth EUR 8 million.

At the end of April Evening News said the police were securing an operation to take the property provisionally to the authorities. The bailiff made the actual seizure order for the villa complex and its land last week.

The property has a land area of ​​about eight acres. The main building and outbuilding have been completely renovated.

In 2018, Boris Rotenberg wanted to build 350 more square meters of accommodation on the plot of Vita Villa. The administrative court rejected the application at the request of the Ministry of Defense, as the area is in the firing noise zone.

From Rotenberg The confiscated property also includes land owned by his Finnish company Rinimex.

One of them is a property called Danish Field, which is located in Kirkkonummi next to Långvik Spa. The undeveloped plot is more than nine hectares.

Rinimex bought a plot of land almost extending to the seafront in 2007. A housing company consisting of large terraced houses is located next door.

Rotenbergien the ownership arrangements for the Långvik Spa, founded by the brothers, have been modified several times due to Russian sanctions.

When Russia was the target of the first wave of sanctions in 2014, brothers Boris and Arkady Rotenberg were added to the U.S. sanctions list.

At the time, they transferred ownership of the spa property and the business to Boris’ son. To Roman Rotenberg.

A year later, the boy was also subject to U.S. sanctions, after which the spa business was transferred to Ryokan, a company owned by Rotenberg’s longtime partners.

Since then, it has been unclear who owns the actual spa property, as the owner companies have been removed from the property register following negligence related to official declarations.

Roman Rotenberg is not on the EU’s sanctions list, at least for the time being.

Boris Rotenbergin Rinimex also owns properties in Lapland. The Enforcement Agency issued a seizure order for three properties last week.

The foreclosure has reduced the total value of the properties in the landscapes of Pyhätunturi to two million euros.

Northern lights near Pyhätunturi.

Rinimex bought an area of ​​approximately 30 hectares in Pelkosenniemi, planned for holiday and tourism use, in 2007. The area is located a few kilometers from the Pyhätunturi ski resort.

The area has a formula that will allow the construction of a hotel and 35 holiday villas.

In 2012, Rinimex received permission from the municipality of Pelkosenniemi and the Lapland Regional State Administrative Agency for landscaping work, after which the company built roads and large artificial ponds in the area.

The expert who consulted the project estimated that around € 400,000 was spent on the landscaping work. However, upon completion of these works, the project stalled and nothing has happened in the area for ten years.

Rinimex’s business area is oil trading. Boris Rotenberg’s old partner and one involved in Ryokan Auvo Niinikedon according to the company exported toys and hospital supplies from central europe to russia.

Frozen is also a privately owned seaside villa by Boris Rotenberg, located on a plot of 4,400 square meters in Porvoo. The 100-square-meter villa, completed in 2013, is estimated to be worth one million euros in the confiscation order.

Rotenberg is also unable to transact business in its apartment buildings in Lappohja, Hanko, where the difficult situation of HS said March 10.

Boris Rotenberg bought two old and dilapidated rental apartment buildings with his son Roman in 2004. According to the foreclosure, the value of the apartment buildings is EUR 200,000.

The houses, completed in 1961, have a total of 64 dwellings, of which only about a third have been inhabited.

The condominium has been difficulties for example, with electricity, as the owner has failed to pay electricity bills.

April mid HS said on the frozen assets of sanctioned Russians in Finland.

At that time, the foreclosure had already frozen, among other things, two 599 GTB Coupe Ferraris and the 1946 boat model, which are rare in Finland.

The foreclosure estimates that sports cars that are just over ten years old are still worth € 150,000 a piece. The value of the historic boat was EUR 200,000, according to an external expert assessment.

Yle said in late April that Ferraris and a boat belong to Boris Rotenberg.