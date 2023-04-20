Sanctions | Information from HS: The Bailout Office canceled the freeze on the Russian Science and Culture Center because the Russian state is not on the sanctions list

The enforcement agency froze the plot and the office building last week. The freeze was lifted unexpectedly after Russia’s note on Wednesday.

Finland The enforcement agency canceled the freeze on the Russian Science and Culture Center on the basis that the Russian state is not on the sanctions list, according to information obtained by Helsingin Sanomat.

The center was frozen about a week ago, but the enforcement agency canceled the freeze after Russia’s note on Wednesday. Freezing means that the property may not be handed over, pledged or disposed of.

Instead, there is an agency called Rossotrudnichestvo on the blacklist.

It says on its own website that it is “a leading Russian federal agency whose main task is to strengthen Russia’s humanitarian influence in the world”.

In the past, it has not been unclear which entity owns the property.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper already told on Tuesday, that according to the title deed stating the ownership of the property, the owner of the site of the Russian Science and Culture Center is the Russian Federation, i.e. the Russian State. The plot was previously owned by the Union of Socialist Soviet Republics.

Proceedings Around the Russian Science and Culture Center they gathered pace on Wednesday, when HS had reported The plot and buildings of the Russian Science and Culture Center, which was frozen by Finland, in Helsinki at the beginning of April. In the same context, the enforcement agency froze seven Russian-connected housing shares around Helsinki.

On Wednesday, the freeze on the science and culture center was unexpectedly lifted. A note is a written request from one state to another state, in which a statement is sought on a specific issue or an action is disapproved.

The enforcement agency the leading engagement officer of the special employment unit Aki Virtanen told HS late on Wednesday evening that the reason for the demolition was that no grounds were found for confiscating the property in the investigations carried out during the interim measure.

The foreclosure cancels the freezing or confiscation if, according to subsequent investigations, the object is not owned or controlled by the subject of the embargo.

Russian the temporary action against the science and culture center and the confiscation of five apartments are justified in the decisions of the enforcement agency in the same way: they all have a connection to the Rossotrudnichestvo agency, which operates under the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On Thursday, Helsingin Sanomat asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the enforcement agency for an interview in which the authorities would explain the events surrounding the Russian note in detail.

The Bailout Agency stuck to its earlier statement, according to which the reason for lifting the freeze on the Russian Science and Culture Center was that no grounds for seizing the property were found in the investigations carried out during the interim measure.

The enforcement agency the leading engagement officer of the special employment unit Aki Virtanen denied on Wednesday the suspicion that the freeze decision was lifted because of the note.

“However, on a general level, I can say that the notes are not related to and do not belong to the bailiff’s jurisdiction in any way, and do not affect the decisions,” Virtanen said on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday that it had forwarded the Russian note to the enforcement agency before lifting the freeze decision.

The largest Russian-connected apartment frozen by the enforcement agency is located in Helsinki at Lönnrotinkatu 14. The apartment has 175 square meters, the temporary action decision says.

Enforcement agency had time to seize five apartments connected to Russia before the note sent by Russia. This is evident from the documents of the enforcement agency obtained by Helsingin Sanomat.

Three of the seized apartments are located at Nordenskiöldinkatu 6, right across from the Russian Science and Culture Center. One confiscated apartment is located at Mannerheimintie 98 and one at Vuorimiehenkatu 16.

It is not known whether the apartments are still confiscated. Helsingin Sanomat has made a request for information to the enforcement agency.

The bailiff has estimated the total value of the seized apartments at 1.4 million euros. In addition, the temporary measure freezes the apartments at Ruusankatu 4 and Lönnrotinkatu 14.

Correction April 20, 2023 at 1:10 p.m.: Changed information that the 175-square-meter apartment at Lönnrotinkatu 14 is owned by Russia. The apartment has a connection to Russia.