Sanctions | Hundreds of criminal investigations have been launched in Finland due to the circulation of Russian sanctions

According to HS’s report, since the end of February 2022, 15 cases have led to charges or consideration of charges related to the circumvention of Russian sanctions. All the suspects have a name of Russian origin.

At an event organized for financial journalists on Tuesday, Tulli said that it had launched a total of 340 preliminary investigations related to the circulation of sanctions. Half of the suspicions are directed at individuals.

Suspected crimes against individuals are investigated as regulatory crimes.

All the suspects have a name of Russian origin. According to Customs, a few judgments have been issued.

Six of the suspicions relate to gross and nine to basic types of acts.

According to Customs, the criminal suspicions regarding the evasion of sanctions mainly concern the export of luxury goods to Russia. The European Union (EU) banned the export of luxury goods to Russia last March as part of its sanctions against Russia. A product worth more than 300 euros is considered a luxury commodity.

Suspicions of extortion also concern the export of cash to Russia. In suspected cases, cash has been taken in euros.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a dual-use product means a product, technology, service or other commodity that is suitable for not only civilian use but also military purposes or the development of weapons of mass destruction.

Dual-use products include, for example, electronics, certain computer devices, telecommunications devices and data protection devices, as well as sensors and lasers, for example.

A regulatory offense can be sentenced to a fine or imprisonment for a maximum of two years. The form of the offense becomes aggravated if the crime aims at significant financial gain, if the crime is committed in a particularly planned manner or if the crime is capable of causing a significant danger to the livelihood of the population, the economic functioning of society or the country’s economic defense readiness.

A serious crime can be sentenced to imprisonment for a minimum of four months and a maximum of four years.

Sanctions the cycle has come up in the public debate in recent weeks. HS told me a couple of weeks agothat exports of products subject to sanctions to Russia’s neighbors grew explosively in 2022.

Last year, the export of goods from Finland to Kazakhstan increased by 143 percent from the previous year. Kazakhstan’s exports accelerated from the end of 2022, as exports increased by 134 percent from the end of the year to the beginning of the year.

Calculated in euros, the value of Kazakhstan’s exports was almost 250 million euros. Almost half of the products exported to Kazakhstan were potentially sanctioned dual-use products, mainly various vehicles, machines and equipment.

In comparison, Kyrgyzstan’s exports grew the most wildly last year. Finland’s exports to Kyrgyzstan increased by as much as 813 percent compared to 2021. Kyrgyzstan’s exports are, however, quite small when measured in euros, as their value was less than 29 million euros.

Russia launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine on February 24, 2022. The attack clearly affected trade between Russia and Finland. Still in 2021, the value of Finland’s exports to Russia was around 3,740 million euros, last year exports shrank to around 2,090 million euros.