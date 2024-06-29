Home page politics

From: Bettina Menzel

The LNG tanker Asya Energy is one of the ships that could presumably belong to Russia’s shadow fleet. The 22-year-old ship sails under the flag of Palau (archive photo). © IMAGO/Danil Shamkin/NurPhoto

On paper, the EU sanctions seem like a powerful tool to cut off Putin’s money supply. But Russia apparently already has a way out in mind.

Moscow – The attack on Ukraine, which violated international law, made Russia the most heavily sanctioned country in the world. Just last Monday (24 June), the EU has again imposed economic restrictions on Moscow and for the first time also restricted trade in Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG). Moscow has long been working on tricks to circumvent the sanctions. Energy exports make up a large part of Russian state revenues – and are crucial for financing Putin’s war machine.

Semiconductors, diamonds, oil – and now LNG: How Russia is circumventing sanctions

Moscow keeps finding ways to circumvent Western sanctions. In 2022, for example, Russia began importing a conspicuous number of household appliances such as washing machines from allied countries. The semiconductors contained in them Putin then for the production of weapons and thus circumvented the embargo, as the EU Commission admitted. Moscow has also found new trade routes for the export of diamonds and oil – and now also for liquefied gas. How Bloomberg reported on Thursday that Russia may currently be working on setting up a shadow fleet for LNG exports.

According to the shipping database Equasis, eight ships have been transferred to little-known companies in Dubai in the past three months. Four of them are ice-ships and already have Russia’s permission to pass through its Arctic waters, according to the report. This may be important because transhipments often take place “at the Kildin anchorage north of Murmansk,” as Malte Humpert from the US think tank Arctic Institute confirmed to the news portal. A direct connection to Russian companies could not be established at first, but the procedure is reminiscent of Bloomberg to the shadow fleets for oil transport that Russia has long maintained. Putin has used around a hundred tankers, which do not fly the Russian flag but sail for Moscow, for his oil smuggling. According to estimates by the Financial Times probably available.

Russia’s secret fleet: Who is behind the special freighters of unknown companies?

There are several indications that Moscow is building a shadow fleet: It is quite unlikely that unknown parties would buy special freighters costing several million in the LNG market, which is small compared to the oil market. In addition, the insurers of at least three of the ships are listed as “unknown” in the database of the International Maritime Organization. Expert Humpert from the US think tank Arctic Institute also sees these indications as pieces of the puzzle for such a secret fleet. The trick with shadow fleets is not new and works well for other pariah states too. Iran, for example, recently achieved record revenues with oil shadow fleets.

Compared to oil, however, liquefied gas presents greater technical challenges for ships, such as cooling. At the same time, Russia’s opponents have better monitoring options, as only a fraction of the tankers on the world’s oceans are LNG transporters. Compared to 7,500 oil transporters, only less than a tenth of these are LNG tankers. In addition, the origin of oil can be concealed more easily, as “transferring” is also possible on the high seas. This is much more difficult with liquefied gas, the report continues. Up to now, European ports have been used for this purpose. This is precisely where the new EU sanctions come into play: According to the resolution, the transfer of Russian LNG to European ports will be prohibited in the future.

Russian analysts consider new EU sanctions to be mild

Likewise, according to the new sanctions package, EU investments in LNG projects in Russia will be banned in the future, but there will be no ban on imports to Europe. This step had previously been called for by the European Parliament. Shadow fleet or not, the new EU sanctions could fail for another reason: last Monday, Germany prevented stricter EU rules against circumventing sanctions via third countries out of fear of the consequences for German exporters, as the German Press Agency (dpa) reported. The Baltic states therefore strongly criticized Berlin. The sanctions were “unfortunately weaker” than planned, commented Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis on the result.

Russian analysts spoke loudly dpa of a blow against LNG producers, but described the sanctions as comparatively mild. The ban on transshipment of Russian liquefied gas will only apply after nine months. This transition period will enable Russian companies to find new customers and alternative routes. Moscow has already done this with oil. China, India and Asia are benefiting from the comparatively low prices. However, according to Russia, Reuters the goal of occupying a fifth of the global LNG market between 2030 and 2035. According to the news agency, this could be difficult. At the moment, the Russian share is eight percent.