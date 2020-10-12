Upgrade
Sanctions Haavisto: EU foreign ministers reach political agreement on new sanctions on Russia over Navalny poisoning

October 12, 2020
According to Haavisto, sanctions are imposed on individuals and can be, for example, travel restrictions or asset freezes. Preparation of the list begins.

EU foreign ministers have political agreement to impose sanctions on Russia Alexei Navalnyin due to poisoning, says the foreign minister Pekka Haavisto (green).

According to Haavisto, sanctions are imposed on individuals and can be, for example, travel restrictions or asset freezes. Next, a more detailed preparation of the list will begin.

Germany and France had argued that the EU would respond to Navalny’s poisoning by imposing sanctions on Russia. According to Haavisto, Finland also saw the need for the EU to react to the case.

Haavisto says the sanctions are based on two aggravating factors in particular.

“The fact that such a forbidden novitok poison has been manufactured and possessed in Russia. Nobody should have that. Another thing is that it has been used against a key opposition politician, and Russia has not been cooperative in investigating this case, ”Haavisto said.

Haavisto did not comment on how long the Navalnyi sanctions list is coming. He also did not comment on whether the proposed names have connections to Finland.

“Sanctions include individuals in the Russian administration who are considered to be involved in either the development, storage, distribution, or responsibility for Novitshok venom,” that it may have been taken from stockpiles.

Navalnyi was poisoned in late August in Tomsk, Siberia, after which he was hospitalized in Germany.

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) confirmed last week that samples taken from Navalny have found traces of the neurotoxin of the Novitokok group. The use of Novichok suggests that there was a Russian state actor behind the poisoning.

