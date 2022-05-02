Sanctions Germany intends to accelerate its withdrawal from Russian oil – an EU import ban seems increasingly likely

European Union energy ministers will meet today, Monday, to discuss how EU countries will respond to Russia’s demands to pay for gas in rubles.

European the Union’s decision on a time limit for stopping Russian oil imports seems imminent.

Germany, which is dependent on imported energy and has been reluctant to ban the import of Russian oil, has turned its support for a gradual ban on Russian oil imports.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholzin one of the closest advisers Jörg Kukies has said the country is in favor of a ban on oil imports, but needs “a few months” to prepare for the end of Russian crude oil supplies, Financial Times (FT).

Germany’s desire to accelerate its secession increases the likelihood of an EU ban on oil imports.

Russia cut off gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria last week. The countries had not agreed to Russia’s demands to pay for gas in rubles, according to Reuters.

EU energy ministers will meet for an emergency meeting on Monday as the Union seeks a unified response to Russia’s ruble payment demands.

Many EU countries have gas payment due dates in May, and countries need clarity on whether companies can continue to buy fuel without violating EU sanctions against Russia, Reuters says.

Russia has demanded foreign gas buyers pay in euros or dollars into an account with Russian Gazprombank, which will exchange money for rubles.

The Commission’s guidance on whether or not Russia’s acceptance of the payment method required by the sanctions has been unclear.

Nearly the Czech Republic, which is completely dependent on Russian gas, has begun storing gas in the event of supply problems.

The Czech state has bought gas for 8.5 terawatt hours for 8.5 billion Czech crowns, or $ 365 million, in national storage, according to Reuters.

This is the first time the country has bought gas for storage. The amount purchased corresponds to 2% of last year’s Czech gas consumption.

Oil EU countries are not in agreement on the import ban, even if Germany turns to it. Some countries, including Italy, are pushing for other means, such as tariffs or price caps, France Télécom says.

Hungary, for example, which is heavily dependent on Russian gas and oil, has said it will not agree to extend sanctions to Russian gas or oil.