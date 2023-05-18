Sanctions | G7 leaders discuss sanctions on Russian diamonds

During the weekend, the leaders of the G7 countries will try to form a united front on many current issues, where the interests of the countries are not always completely aligned.

G7 countries leaders have arrived today in Hiroshima, Japan for the summit that will crown Japan’s G7 presidency. The meeting is scheduled to discuss, among other things, the new sanctions imposed on Russia.

According to an official source of the European Union, the agenda is at least to limit Russia’s lucrative diamond exports.

The summit held in Hiroshima lasts from Friday to Sunday. During the weekend, the leaders of the G7 countries will try to form a united front on many current issues, where the interests of the countries are not always completely aligned.