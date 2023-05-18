Thursday, May 18, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sanctions | G7 leaders discuss sanctions on Russian diamonds

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 18, 2023
in World Europe
0
Sanctions | G7 leaders discuss sanctions on Russian diamonds

During the weekend, the leaders of the G7 countries will try to form a united front on many current issues, where the interests of the countries are not always completely aligned.

G7 countries leaders have arrived today in Hiroshima, Japan for the summit that will crown Japan’s G7 presidency. The meeting is scheduled to discuss, among other things, the new sanctions imposed on Russia.

According to an official source of the European Union, the agenda is at least to limit Russia’s lucrative diamond exports.

The summit held in Hiroshima lasts from Friday to Sunday. During the weekend, the leaders of the G7 countries will try to form a united front on many current issues, where the interests of the countries are not always completely aligned.

#Sanctions #leaders #discuss #sanctions #Russian #diamonds

See also  Estonia | Ivangorod makes fun of Narva and organizes a Victory Day celebration on the banks of the border river
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
De Laurentiis makes an appointment in Trentino, but doesn’t talk about Spalletti

De Laurentiis makes an appointment in Trentino, but doesn't talk about Spalletti

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result