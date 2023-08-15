Sanctions | FT: Russia has received billions in revenue thanks to the loophole in the price ceiling

According to the Financial Times, Russian companies circumvent the Russian oil price ceiling by overcharging for transportation.

The Russians oil companies and crude oil transport companies have received billions in revenue from the sale of Russian oil to India due to the loophole left in the price ceiling mechanism, tells British newspaper Financial Times (FT).

According to the magazine’s analysis, the benefit has been more than a billion dollars in just one quarter.

The G7 group of economic powers has set a price ceiling for Russian oil of 60 dollars per barrel. The purpose of the price ceiling is not to prevent Russia’s oil trade, but to limit the country’s income from oil trade in such a way that its ability to wage war in Ukraine would weaken.

Russian producers have had to sell crude oil to India below the price ceiling of 60 dollars.

However, according to FT, producers and the companies responsible for transporting crude oil have been able to bill for oil for sums higher than the price ceiling, because the price ceiling does not include oil transportation costs.

The price cap applies to oil buyers, ship owners and insurance companies, but it does not limit freight costs.

FT has studied ship transports from Russian Baltic Sea ports to India, and in the magazine’s analysis it is estimated that the value of overinvoicing by Russian ships traveling on these routes was possibly a total of 1.2 billion dollars in April-July of the current year.

According to Russian customs statistics, the average price of Russian oil shipped from the country’s Baltic Sea ports to India between December and June was around 50 dollars per barrel, i.e. below the price ceiling.

However, according to Indian customs statistics, the price of Russian oil delivered to India was 68 dollars per barrel in the same period. It is less than the market price of crude oil of $79 at that time, but the price of a barrel of oil has increased by $18 between the Baltic Sea and India.

According to the price information company Argus, the average price of transportation costs in general is about nine dollars per barrel.