Formula 2: technical innovations in 2024

2024 will be a year of great news in Formula 2especially regarding the introduction of new single-seaters. For the first time after six seasons, the drivers will no longer compete at the wheel of the 2018 Dallara F2, but will exploit the power of a car powered by the 3.4-litre Mecachrome turbo engine which, together with the new aerodynamic characteristics, will recall the profile of a real Formula 1, in particular as regards ground effect. This, however, will not be the only turning point.

The new norm

To find another one, in this case also valid in Formula 3it will in fact be necessary to analyze the sporting regulationsfocusing in particular on the latest draft of theArticle 33.5. In fact, from the next championship, a rule valid for qualifications will be introduced will punish the pilot responsible for displaying the red flagwho you will no longer be able to continue the current session. But not only: “The driver who, in the opinion of the Stewards, is the sole cause of the display of the red flag during the qualifying tests, will not be authorized to take further part in the session and his fastest lap during the session may be deleted“.

The example of IndyCar

The 'may' therefore underlines that the decision of the Commissioners it will not be automatic, but will depend on the individual circumstances which will be assessed by the Stewards. From this specific aspect, the law is more tolerant than that in force in the United States, i.e IndyCarwhere the driver responsible for the red flag has his two fastest laps cancelled, as well as being unable to resume the session regularly.

Formula 1 stay and watch

This rule, however, it is still non-existent in Formula 1. On more than one occasion, however, there had been discussion about the possibility of adding this rule to the sporting regulations, in particular after some cases which had sparked controversy due to the early interruption of the session following an accident, with the drivers engaged at that moment in achieving their best time that they had to lift their foot for this reason. However, the cadet categories could be an interesting point of reference for the Circus, which will examine the effects of this rule in order to introduce it in the future if successful.